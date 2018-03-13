10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - March 13, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Cordelia My name is Cordelia. I am a 3 year old medium sized mixed breed female. I was originally found as a stray in Detroit, MI. My friends at Detroit Animal Care and Control drove me all the way out here to help me find my forever home. I am a social, bouncy, silly girl who loves to play with toys. I am still figuring out my manners so teens or adults only would be best for me. But I love to play with dogs so I would love to live with one. Come in and meet me today! Cricket My name is Cricket! I am a 3 year old medium sized mixed breed female. I was originally found as a stray in Detroit, MI but my friends at Detroit Animal Care and Control drove me out here to find a home. I am an active, adventurous girl who would be a great running or hiking partner. I would do well with sturdy children as I still jump on people when I am excited. My 2 legged friends at PARL are working on my basic obedience and say I am making lots of improvement (what can I say, the treats are yummy!) Dogs are cool with me as long as they are okay with lots of playing. Come meet me today! Lou Ferrigno Meet Lou Ferrigno! Lou is known around here for his muscular buns and his adorably goofy sit. He was found as a stray so we do not have any medical or behavioral history on him. He is a social, goofy boy who does need to work on some basic obedience. Luckily, he is very smart and responsive to training so with some time and consistency - he will be a great companion for an adopter. He would do best in a home with older children and possibly another dog. He can get a little excited around other dogs and may hump them. Need a crossfit partner? Lou may outlift you! Jane My name is Jane. And by no way am I plain... I am a 6 year old short, squat and sweet female bully-breed dog looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home with teens or adults only as sometimes people make me nervous. I am working on some reactivity to dogs with the help of my trainer friend Jim! My adopters will go home with 3 free training sessions through our LEAP Fund program. I do well with cats so a home with cats would be okay! Come on in and fall in love with me! Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I enjoy being around older children and am very social with people. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am Lyme positive but am getting treatment for that. I also am working with staff and my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Taboo My name is Taboo and I am a 14 year old female. I am a mellow senior lady looking for a nice retirement home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old female. I am a lady with a lot of spunk and personality, what some people might call "tortitude". My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Penny My name is Penny and I am 1 year old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Solace My name is Solace and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady with particular likes and dislikes. I like a quiet place to nap and feel safe, and prefer to get to know one or two people really well instead of having lots of people around. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first!

