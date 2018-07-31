10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - July 31, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Fantasia My name is Fantasia. I am an 8 month old medium sized slender mix breed. I am would be a great adventure partner for a family. I could live with kids and potentially a dog friend. I can be vocal and mouthy in play so it will need to be the right fit. My adopters will go home with 3 free training sessions through our LEAP Fund Program to help to address some dog reactivity. Come meet me today! Butterfly My name is Butterfly. I am a 5 month old female pittie mix looking for her forever home. I am probably going to be a medium sized girl when I am full grown. I am a little undersocialized with dogs so I would do best with a dog savvy owner who would help to properly socialize me. I could live with teens or adults only (I can get mouthy when excited) and a dog savvy dog. Come meet me today! Patty Hey world! Meet our girl, Patty. Patty is an 8 yr old Pitbull type dog and kisses aficionado. Patty is a sucker for long walks followed by a back scratch dance in the grass. We would like Patty to be the only pet in the home but children are OK! Patty had several low grade mast cell tumors removed. Adopters are encouraged to keep an eye out for any new growths and have them checked out. If you are a sucker for a lady like Ms. Patty then come on down and meet her today! Daffodil & Daisy Our names are Daffodil (tan) and Daisy (white). We are a bonded pair of ladies who are looking for a home to live out our golden years in. We are 10 years old chihuahua mixes. We do bark at strangers but warm up with a little patience and time. Our potential adopters would need to work with us on managing our reactivity to strangers. We are social with calm dogs and could live with a cat. Teens or adults only would be best for us. Come meet us today! Jessica Rabbit Hi, my name is Jessica Rabbit! I am a bouncy, social lady looking for the right home. I am 4 years old and a tall, leggy mixed breed. When I came to PARL, I was reactive to dogs and would bark and pull towards them. Staff and LEAP Fund trainers have observed me in a variety of scenarios and have started me on some behavior modification to help me exist in the world more comfortably and appropriately around other dogs. I would do best in a home as an only pet and with teens or adults. A single family style home would be best for me to set up an ideal environment to reduce a situation where I would be reactive. If you are looking for an active partner to go through life with, look no further. Come meet me today! Kitty My name is Kitty and I am a 3 year old female. If you're looking for a sweet cat to be your best bud - I think I would make the perfect choice. I am a little bit nervous with all the changes recently, but I'm easily won over by some sweet talk and soft eyes. My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Face My name is Face and I am an 8 year old female. I am a mellow sort of lady, I don't ask for much - a nice spot by the window and somebody to love me. I'm certainly not lazy though, and I still like to keep tabs on what's happening in my home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Ginger My name is Ginger and I am a 7 year old female. I am a sweet and timid lady that is looking for a nice calm and quiet home where I can just hang out and enjoy my favorite person. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Shyrath My name is Shyrath and I am a 12 year old female. I am a social lady - I'll like to hang out and tell you all about my day. I'll listen to you as well, but please bring some snacks! My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Isabella My name is Isabella and I am a 12 year old female. I am a lively senior lady looking for a retirement home that will have lots of daily activities to keep me busy. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.

