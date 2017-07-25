slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - July 25, 2017
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.
Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.
Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below
Jinxy
My name is Jinxy and I am a 12 year old female. I'm a friendly older lady just looking for a new best friend. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat.
Julep
My name is Julep and I am a 6 year old female. I am a beautiful girl that's looking to find a nice calm home where I can get love from my favorite people. My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me.
Selena
My name is Selena and I am a 1 year old female. I am a spunky and sassy girl with a lot of energy. I love to play and explore, and also get attention from you! My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.
Zoe
My name is Zoe and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. Zoe has earned the nickname Queenie by her foster mom. But don't let her royalty status fool you though - she is a sweet old lady with a lot of love to give and receive. Her purrs squeak and she drools just a little bit when she gets excited - she loves humans and loves to be loved. Okay, sometimes she can be a bit of a crank but that's just because she's 10 and set in her ways and routines. She's got a funny old meow and she'll let you know it if it's getting close to her feeding time and she doesn't see you preparing her food! Zoe is currently in a foster home, but is ready to be adopted into her forever home.
Duckie
My name is Duckie and I am a 6 year old female. I am a shy girl looking for a nice home where I can take a little extra time to settle in. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Midnight
My name is Midnight and I am an 8 year old male. I am a handsome boy with a big personality. I'm looking for some new territory to call my own. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.
Anika
I am Anika. I am a two year old black and white tuxedo female feline looking for her forever home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Gus
My name is Gus and I am a 15 year old front-declawed male. I am a sweet and mellow "super-senior" looking for a nice relaxing retirement home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, he's just plain good company. He likes attention, and he also likes his solitude. He doesn't go looking for trouble but he's no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for two steady companions to travel with you on the road of life, look no further than us!
