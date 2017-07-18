slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - July 18, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Honey Ham Hi everyone! I am Honey Ham, a 7 year old large sized mixed breed lady. I am a sweet, gentle girl with a lot of soul. I am looking for a very special home because I had a surgery recently and need special recovery for a while. Read More Prev Next Weezy Hi there, my name is Weezy. I am a 9 year old large dog mix who is ready to find my next cuddle buddy. I am a pretty mellow dude and I am great with my basic commands. I even know 'speak'! I would love to spend my golden years with you! Come by PARL today to meet me! Read More Prev Next Oreo Hello everyone! My name is Oreo. I am a 7 year old male dog looking for a special home. You see I am a little hard of sight and need a friend to guide me through life. I do well in playgroup here with other puppers. You can find me wading in the kiddie pool because I enjoy the simpler things in life like dipping my toes in the water. If I sound like the dog for you - come to PARL and meet me! Read More Prev Next Elmer Fudd I am Elmer Fudd. I am a 7 month old Bulldog looking for his forever home. I am a cutie pie and am looking for a home that will do a little more than smush me and play with me. I am still learning my manners and sometimes don't know what is and what isn't a toy. I would do well in an active home that can teach me these things and take me on lots of adventures. I am also deaf but know some of my commands through hand signals like sit and down. If I sound like the little nugget for you, come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Kiki Kiki, here! As you can see, I'm a beautiful, large mixed breed. I'm 7 yrs old and SO ready to meet my new "person". I love to play with toys but I'm no stranger to a good cuddle session. I pretty much have it all. So come and meet me today and you wont be disappointed! Read More Prev Next Selena My name is Selena and I am a 1 year old female. I am a spunky and sassy girl with a lot of energy. I love to play and explore, and also get attention from you! My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Morgan My name is Morgan and I am a 2 year old female. I am a sensitive young girl looking for somebody to love and spoil me. I'll take just a little time to get used to a new person, though. Be patient with me and I think we'll be a good team! My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Sir Isaac My name is Sir Isaac and I am a 4 year old male. I am a sensitive guy looking for a nice quiet home to enjoy cuddles wiht my favorite people. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Farfel My name is Farfel and I am an 8 year old female. I am a nervous girl that wants to build trust with my new people, so I'm looking for someone with patience while I settle in. Once you win my heart, I have lots of love to give! When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Anika I am Anika. I am a two year old black and white tuxedo female feline looking for her forever home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

