10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - January 9, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Angie My name is Angie. I am an 8 year old Shih Tzu/Pekingese mix looking for her forever home. My favorite activities include belly rubs, eating, and sleeping. I attend senior dog playgroup with my friend Redenbacher. I could live with kids, cats, and dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Redenbacher My name is Redenbacher. I am a 12 year old Yorkshire Terrier mix. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff here at PARL have limited history on my life before here. What they do know is that I am a sweet gentleman who would do well in a home with kids, cats, and dogs. I attend senior playgroup with my friend Angie. I am hard of sight but hey, what senior isn't? If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Lexi My name is Lexi. I am an 8 year old large sized female mixed breed. I have a history of doing well with small dogs and children and could live with them in my adoptive home. I cannot live with cats because I chase them. I enjoy showing off my tricks of "sit", "down" and "paw". If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Prev Next Bailey My name is Bailey. I am a 6 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do well in a home with another large sized playful dog. I have lived with kids before and done well. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Ella My name is Ella. I am an 11 month old Lab/Great Pyrenees mix. I would do best in a home with older children and possibly another playful dog. I like to chase cats so a home without them would be best. I am an active girl and will need lots of exercise and mental stimulation. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Patches My name is Patches and I am a 9 year old female. I am a friendly older lady just looking for somebody to love! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Penny Sometimes cats come to PARL with wounds of unknown origin (WUO). We can never know exactly what happened to these cats but we are dedicated to helping them find the safety and security of a new, indoor forever home with people to protect and love them! However, it's just a bit more difficult to re-home these WUO cats since there are certain legal requirements. Read More Prev Next Rojo My name is Rojo and I am a 3 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet boy that wants nothing more than getting attention and having playtime. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Solace My name is Solace and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady with particular likes and dislikes. I like a quiet place to nap and feel safe, and prefer to get to know one or two people really well instead of having lots of people around. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Gunther My name is Gunther and I am a 2 year old male. I am a friendly guy that was found living on the streets, now I'm waiting for a nice warm home to call my own. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev

