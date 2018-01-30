10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - January 30, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Zion My name is Zion. I am an 8 year old large sized mixed breed dog looking for his forever home. I am sweet and social. I love to meet new people and go for walks. I have lived with children before and done well. I love all the attention for myself so I would do best as an only dog but could possibly live with a cat. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Johnny Knoxville I am Johnny Knoxville! The name says it all! I am a goofy, 3 year old Boxer mix looking for his forever home. I came to PARL from Detroit, Michigan where I have been living for the past couple months. My friends at Detroit Animal Care and Control took really great care of me but I just didn't find the right home out there and they started getting really full. So my friends at PARL reached out offering to help me and my friends find homes. So here I am! Since coming to PARL I have made a lot of friends. Sometimes I get WAY to excited to meet my friends so the PARL staff are working with me on my manners. Because I am still working on them, I would do best with teenagers or an adults only home. I really like playing with my dog friends here at PARL and could live with a dog friend in the home that was okay with my puppy like playstyle. If you are interested in me, come on down and meet me today! Yoshi My name is Yoshi and I am an 8 month old male. Want a new friend to keep you on your toes and entertained? I'm your guy! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Socks My name is Socks and I am a 2 year old male. I am a handsome guy that likes attention, but I have to feel comfortable first. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Spooky My name is Spooky and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but please don't pet me - we're not friends yet! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! I still would prefer that we keep the petting to a minimum until we're really best buds and you learn my preferences. I get really overwhelmed and I feel like it's just too much sometimes. Mr. Mack My name is Mr. Mack and I am a 7 year old male. I am a sweet older guy that just wants a new friend to hang out and do fun stuff with around the house! My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Rojo My name is Rojo and I am a 3 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet boy that wants nothing more than getting attention and having playtime. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me and keep me healthy on my medications. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Stevie Boy My name is Stevie Boy and I am a 7 year old male. I am a large and handsome guy that loves people. I love to be pet and snuggled, but I don't want other cats cramping my style. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Muffintop My name is Muffintop and I am an 8 1/2 year old male. I am a sweet senior guy looking for a nice quiet home to spend my days - getting love and snacks. What else could a cat ask for? My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?

