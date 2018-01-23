10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - January 23, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Brady My name is Brady. I am a 1 year old medium sized Pitbull type dog. I am active, affectionate, and even know sit! I could live with kids and dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Gronkowski My name is Gronkowski. I am a 5 year old Italian Greyhound mix. I am nervous and take a bit to warm up to new people. I could live with teenagers, dogs, and a cat. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Lexi My name is Lexi. I am an 8 year old large sized female mixed breed. I have a history of doing well with small dogs and children and could live with them in my adoptive home. I cannot live with cats because I chase them. I enjoy showing off my tricks of "sit", "down" and "paw". If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Charlie My name is Charlie and I am an 11 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior looking for somebody to give me the good life for my retirement years. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Diamond My name is Diamond and I am an 11 1/2 year old female. I am a curious and affectionate senior lady looking for somebody to pamper me! My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Read More Prev Next Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me and keep me healthy on my medications. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Pendleton My name is Pendleton and I am a 7 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet cat that is looking for a quiet and loving home to call my own. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Penny My name is Penny and I am an 11 month old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Asia My name is Asia and I am a 3 year old female. I am a friendly and active girl looking for a new home where I can spend lots of time playing and exploring. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Solace My name is Solace and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady with particular likes and dislikes. I like a quiet place to nap and feel safe, and prefer to get to know one or two people really well instead of having lots of people around. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev

