10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - January 16, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Redenbacher My name is Redenbacher. I am a 12 year old Yorkshire Terrier mix. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff here at PARL have limited history on my life before here. What they do know is that I am a sweet gentleman who would do well in a home with kids, cats, and dogs. I attend senior playgroup with my friend Angie. I am hard of sight but hey, what senior isn't? If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Lexi My name is Lexi. I am an 8 year old large sized female mixed breed. I have a history of doing well with small dogs and children and could live with them in my adoptive home. I cannot live with cats because I chase them. I enjoy showing off my tricks of "sit", "down" and "paw". If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Harley Hello, my name is Harley. I am a 3 year old large mixed breed. I am super sweet and love to play fetch. I have lived with kids, cats, and dogs. If you're interested in me, come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Bernie My name is Bernie. I am a 4 year old large sized mixed breed male. I am a happy boy who greets all my 2 legged friends with a very happy, loose body. I have lived with kids and dogs before. If you are interested in me, come on down and meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Jane My name is Jane. I am a 6 year old short and squat mixed breed female. My hobbies include: snuggles, treats, and belly rubs. I can be a little nervous at first but once I warm up, I am a mush ball of love. I could live with older children, possibly a calm dog, and possibly a cat. If you are interested in me, please email my friend Jill at [email protected] I am recovering from my spay surgery so I cannot meet with people right at this moment but am excited to meet you soon! Read More Prev Next Charlie My name is Charlie and I am an 11 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior looking for somebody to give me the good life for my retirement years. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Diamond My name is Diamond and I am an 11 1/2 year old female. I am a curious and affectionate senior lady looking for somebody to pamper me! My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Read More Prev Next Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me and keep me healthy on my medications. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Pendleton My name is Pendleton and I am a 7 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet cat that is looking for a quiet and loving home to call my own. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Penny My name is Penny and I am an 11 month old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

