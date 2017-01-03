slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 3, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Prev Next Icy Meet, Icy! This 4 yr old girly loves to go on walks and show off how well she can do "Down". On the market for an energetic, love muffin? Icy just may be your gal. Come by and meet her today! Read More Prev Next El Capitan El Capitan may look big, but he's actually only 21 pounds! This little ball of energy loves to play and is very social once he makes new friends. Come meet El Capitan today! Read More Prev Next Willy Meet Willy! This goofy guy is a total smarty pants. He loves showing off his repertoire of tricks and playing around with his favorite toys. Willie's great balance of smart and silly make him a blast to hang out with. Come say 'hi' - he is sure to make you smile! Read More Prev Next Prancer Meet Prancer! This beautiful boy loves making new friends. He enjoys both playtime and cuddling! Come say 'hello' to Prancer today! Read More Prev Next Nikki Meet Nikki! Nikki is a very energetic young dog who loves playtime. She is still working on her manners and enjoys learning new things. Come say hello to Nikki today! Read More Prev Next Buddy My name is Buddy and I am a 3 year old male. I am a super sweet and social guy that would love to meet you! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Lola My name is Lola and I am a 7-year-old female. I am a beautiful girl with a lot of spunk. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Cleo My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Elma My name is Elma and I am a 2 year old female. I am an active girl with an independent and quirky personality. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Oreo My name is Oreo and I am a 2 year old male. I am a shy guy that's looking for a new favorite human to give me lots of quiet time petting! My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

