Welcome! Login | Register
 

GoLocalProv’s 2016 Man of the Year—GoLocalProv's 2016 Man of the Year

GoLocalProv’s 2016 Woman of the Year—GoLocalProv's 2016 Woman of the Year

NEW: Darrell West to Give Talk on Trump Presidency in Newport this Saturday—NEW: Darrell West to Give Talk on Trump…

Riley: 2017 RI Projected Pension Returns Scary and Worsening—Riley: 2017 Rhode Island Pension Returns Can Be…

Horowitz: 5 Reasons for New Year’s Optimism—Horowitz: 5 Reasons for New Year’s Optimism

Robin Garceau: Start Your New Year With A Design Plan!—Robin Garceau: Start Your New Year With A…

Organize + Energize: 9 Reasons You Need to get Organized Now!—Organize + Energize: 9 Reasons You Need to…

2016 Rhode Island Company of the Year—2016 Rhode Island Company of the Year

Multi-State Manhunt Continues for RI Prison Escapee—Multi-State Manhunt Continues for Wyatt Detention Facility Escapee…

Moore: Three Reasons For Optimism in the New Year—Moore: Three Reasons For Optimism in the New…

 
 

slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 3, 2017

Tuesday, January 03, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Nikki and others are in need of loving homes

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 3, 2017

Prev Next

Icy

Meet, Icy! This 4 yr old girly loves to go on walks and show off how well she can do "Down". On the market for an energetic, love muffin? Icy just may be your gal. Come by and meet her today!

Read More

Prev Next

El Capitan

El Capitan may look big, but he's actually only 21 pounds! This little ball of energy loves to play and is very social once he makes new friends. Come meet El Capitan today!

Read More

Prev Next

Willy

Meet Willy! This goofy guy is a total smarty pants. He loves showing off his repertoire of tricks and playing around with his favorite toys. Willie's great balance of smart and silly make him a blast to hang out with. Come say 'hi' - he is sure to make you smile!

Read More 

Prev Next

Prancer

Meet Prancer! This beautiful boy loves making new friends. He enjoys both playtime and cuddling! Come say 'hello' to Prancer today!

Read More

Prev Next

Nikki

Meet Nikki! Nikki is a very energetic young dog who loves playtime. She is still working on her manners and enjoys learning new things. Come say hello to Nikki today!

Read More

Prev Next

Buddy

 My name is Buddy and I am a 3 year old male. I am a super sweet and social guy that would love to meet you! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me.

Read More

Prev Next

Lola

My name is Lola and I am a 7-year-old female. I am a beautiful girl with a lot of spunk. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.

Read More

Prev Next

Cleo

My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?

Read More

Prev Next

Elma

My name is Elma and I am a 2 year old female. I am an active girl with an independent and quirky personality. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.

Read More

Prev Next

Oreo

My name is Oreo and I am a 2 year old male. I am a shy guy that's looking for a new favorite human to give me lots of quiet time petting! My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!

Read More

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!