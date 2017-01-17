Welcome! Login | Register
 

slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 17, 2017

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Monk and others need loving homes

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

 

Icy

Meet, Icy! This 4 yr old girly loves to go on walks and show off how well she can do "Down". On the market for an energetic, love muffin? Icy just may be your gal. Come by and meet her today!

Wizzy

Meet Wizzy! This guy is full of energy and loves playing ball with his friends. He may take a moment to warm up to you but once he does he is always up for fun and butt scratches. Come say hello to Wizzy today!

Blue

Say "Hey!" to Blue. Blue is big goofball with the sweetest personality. Some of his favorite things are tossing around squeaky toys and hanging out by your side! Come and check this lover boy out, today.

Monk

Meet, Monk! Have you ever seen such a precious face? This boy is searching for the perfect family to give him all of the love and care he needs. Could this sweet boy be your perfect match?

Faith

Meet, Faith! This senior girl is a hunk of love and happiness. Faith needs an exercise buddy to help her shed some extra weight. Are you up for the challenge?

Jeeves

Hi! My name is Jeeves and I am an 11 year old male. I'm a handsome senior guy that's looking for a home to call my own. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further.

Buddy

My name is Buddy and I am a 3 year old male. I am a super sweet and social guy that would love to meet you! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me

Eeyore

My name is Eeyore and I am a 3 year old male. I am an outgoing and adventurous guy that likes to explore and run the show. My feline-ality is "Party Animal". I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me.

Cleo

My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?

Read More

 
 

