slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 10, 2017

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

El Capitan and others need homes

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

 

Big Red

Say "hello" to our handsome guy, Big red! Red is goofy, affectionate and a total "big baby" He may need some extra TLC to feel comfortable in his new home. If you'd like to shower this boy with love, come meet him today!

Icy

Meet, Icy! This 4 yr old girly loves to go on walks and show off how well she can do "Down". On the market for an energetic, love muffin? Icy just may be your gal. Come by and meet her today!

Dolly

Hello, Dolly! This pint sized pooch is looking for a new home to relax in. She can be a bit timid at first but warms up pretty fast and is happy to sit calmly with you all day. Come meet Dolly today!

El Capitan

El Capitan may look big, but he's actually only 21 pounds! This little ball of energy loves to play and is very social once he makes new friends. Come meet El Capitan today!

Willy

Meet Willy! This goofy guy is a total smarty pants. He loves showing off his repertoire of tricks and playing around with his favorite toys. Willie's great balance of smart and silly make him a blast to hang out with. Come say 'hi' - he is sure to make you smile!

Menorah

My name is Menorah and I am a 1 1/2 year old female. I am a beautiful and shy girl that is looking for a new best friend. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer. When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!

Gibby

My name is Gibby and I am a 10 year old female. I am a shy senior girl that's just looking for a lovely new retirement home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!

Cleo

My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?

Elma

My name is Elma and I am a 2 year old female. I am an active girl with an independent and quirky personality. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.

Sweet Pea

My name is Sweet Pea and I am a 12 year old female. I am a sweet senior girl who wants a new best friend to love. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!

