Tuesday, January 10, 2017
If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.
Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.
Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.
Menorah
My name is Menorah and I am a 1 1/2 year old female. I am a beautiful and shy girl that is looking for a new best friend. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer. When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Gibby
My name is Gibby and I am a 10 year old female. I am a shy senior girl that's just looking for a lovely new retirement home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Cleo
My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?
Elma
My name is Elma and I am a 2 year old female. I am an active girl with an independent and quirky personality. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.
Sweet Pea
My name is Sweet Pea and I am a 12 year old female. I am a sweet senior girl who wants a new best friend to love. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
