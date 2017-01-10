slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 10, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 10, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.