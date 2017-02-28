slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Februay 28, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Prev Next Cash My name is Cash. I love playing with balls and ropes and plushies and people. I just lovveeee to play! Probably because I'm a puppy and that's what puppies do. I am still learning my manners so I am told I will need some training to grow up and be the best dog ever. Do you want to come meet me? I am always looking for more playmates! Read More Prev Next Cheyenne Hello everyone- my name is Cheyenne! I am a sweet little lady looking for a fur-ever home. I am looking for a home that has lots of tug toys because I LOVE to play tug. If you think that I'm cute (I mean who wouldn't...) come by and meet me! Read More Prev Next Kimber Hey there, I'm Kimber, a 21 lb Chihuahua. Looking for a sweet, senior lady to spoil rotten? well that would be me! Being so small, sometimes I get a little timid, but my sweet face and charming personality will melt your heart. Come and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Pyro Well hello there.. I am Pyro. I can be a little nervous meeting people so give me a moment to collect myself.. I am a one and a half year old terrier mix. I am a pint sized pooch. Once I warm up to people, I love to have my chin scratched, go on walks, and most importantly- sit on laps and get lovins. If you have some room in your heart for me - come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5-year-old front-declawed female. I am a social and funny girl that loves to hang out in my cozy bed. My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Wall-E My name is Wall-E and I am a 2 year old male. I am a very handsome guy with a big personality. I am looking for a very special home where I can have lots of freedom to explore and set my own routine. If you are an experienced cat owner that understands that we felines sometimes do things that you don't quite understand - but that's okay - please ask the staff about meeting me! Read More Prev Next Dennis My name is Dennis and I am a 9 year old male. I am a very handsome and mellow senior that is looking for a nice calm home where I can get love from my favorite person. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Paula My name is Paula and I am an 8 year old female. I am a mellow and slightly older lady looking for lots of love in my new home. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Tab My name is Tab and I am a 4 year old male. I am an outgoing and social guy that loves to keep very busy and I'm always ready for a snack. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old front-declawed female. I am a social and funny girl that loves to hang out in my cozy bed. My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev

