slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 7, 2016

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Prev Next Mario It's me, Mario! I'm an energetic love bug with a big personality. I'm around 7 months old, so if you're looking for a pup with a fresh start and the desire to learn, I'm your guy! I can't wait to find 'my person' and begin a life of new adventures. Ask a staff member about me today! Read More Prev Next Icy Girl Say hello to Icy! Don't let her name fool you - this girl is plenty affectionate. Her snuggles are sure to keep you cozy all winter. Icy is a fun-loving girl who enjoys playing with toys and getting plenty of belly rubs. She's the perfect mix of snuggly and playful. Come meet this cutie today! Read More Prev Next Cheyenne Hello everyone- my name is Cheyenne! I am a sweet little lady looking for a fur-ever home. I am looking for a home that has lots of tug toys because I LOVE to play tug. If you think that I'm cute (I mean who wouldn't...) come by and meet me! Read More Prev Next Noel Meet, Noel! This adorable, bundle of energy is looking for the perfect human to call her best friend! We're thinking this beauty is about 6 yrs old. Come and check her out today! Read More Prev Next Roxy I'm Roxy. I am a sweet, loving girl looking for her forever home. If you think you're the right fit for me ~ call my friends up at PARL! Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old front-declawed female. I am a social and funny girl that loves to hang out in my cozy bed. My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Cleo My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Tab My name is Tab and I am a 4 year old male. I am an outgoing and social guy that loves to keep very busy and I'm always ready for a snack. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Poppyseed My name is Poppyseed and I am a 4 month old female. I am a very special girl that is looking for just the right home that can help me learn to trust and love humans! I haven't lived in a home before, so I will need patience and just the right person to help make me feel more comfortable. Read More Prev Next Fluffy My name is Fluffy and I am a 4 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive guy that's looking for a new best friend to have all to myself. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev

