10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 6, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 6, 2018

Prev Next Precious I am Precious. I am a 15 year old Pomeranian. I am spunky and would do best with an adults only home. I could live with cats and dogs though. If you are interested in me, come on down and meet me! Read More Prev Next Football My name is Football. I am a 4 year old hunk of muscles and love. I love meeting new people, saying hi to my dog friends, and eating. I mean, what's better to do during a game than eat some food? Nothing. I could live with kids and another dog. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 13 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior guy looking for a quiet home with somebodywho will cater to my needs. I've definitely earned a little bit of extra pampering. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Penny My name is Penny and I am an 11 month old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Muffintop My name is Muffintop and I am an 8 1/2 year old male. I am a sweet senior guy looking for a nice quiet home to spend my days - getting love and snacks. What else could a cat ask for? My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old female. I am a lady with a lot of spunk and personality, what some people might call "tortitude". My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Solace My name is Solace and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady with particular likes and dislikes. I like a quiet place to nap and feel safe, and prefer to get to know one or two people really well instead of having lots of people around. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Mr. Mack My name is Mr. Mack and I am a 7 year old male. I am a sweet older guy that just wants a new friend to hang out and do fun stuff with around the house! My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Rojo My name is Rojo and I am a 3 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet boy that wants nothing more than getting attention and having playtime. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Lazaro My name is Lazaro and I am a 3 month old male. I am a spunky and energetic guy looking for somebody to give me lots and lots of playtime and attention, and help me learn some appropriate play manners. Read More Prev

Precious

Precious

Football

Football

Tiger

Tiger

Penny

Penny

Muffintop

Muffintop

Lucy

Lucy

Solace

Solace

Mr. Mack

Mr. Mack

Rojo

Rojo

Lazaro Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.