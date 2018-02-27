10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 27, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Sammi My name is Sammi. I am a 4 year old large sized mixed breed. I am active, sweet, and social but sometimes it takes me a bit to warm up to new people. Staff here are working with me on it. My adopters will have some post-adoption support through our LEAP fund to work on my fear of strangers. I would do best in a home with adults and possibly another calm dog. I have also lived with cats and done well. Come on by and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Jane My name is Jane. And by no way am I plain... I am a 6 year old short, squat and sweet female bully-breed dog looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home with teens or adults only as sometimes people make me nervous. I am working on some reactivity to dogs with the help of my trainer friend Jim! My adopters will go home with 3 free training sessions through our LEAP Fund program. I do well with cats so a home with cats would be okay! Come on in and fall in love with me! Read More Prev Next Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I LOVE kids. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am heartworm positive and undergoing treatment. I also am working with my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me and keep me healthy on my medications. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old female. I am a lady with a lot of spunk and personality, what some people might call "tortitude". My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Penny My name is Penny and I am 1 year old female. I am a very special lady with some special medical considerations and am looking for a loving, quiet home to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Snoopy My name is Snoopy and I am a 12 year old female. I am a sweet older lady just looking for a nice home and somebody to love me. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Read More Prev Next Muffintop My name is Muffintop and I am an 8 1/2 year old male. I am a sweet senior guy looking for a nice quiet home to spend my days - getting love and snacks. What else could a cat ask for? My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 13 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior guy looking for a quiet home with somebody who will cater to my needs. I've definitely earned a little bit of extra pampering. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev

