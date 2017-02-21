slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 21, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Prev Next Noel Meet, Noel! This adorable, bundle of energy is looking for the perfect human to call her best friend! We're thinking this beauty is about 6 yrs old. Come and check her out today! Read More Prev Next Roxy Hello! I'm Roxy. I am a sweet, loving girl looking for her forever home. If you think you're the right fit for me ~ call my friends up at PARL! Read More Prev Next Mario It's me, Mario! I'm an energetic love bug with a big personality. I'm around 7 months old, so if you're looking for a pup with a fresh start and the desire to learn, I'm your guy! I can't wait to find 'my person' and begin a life of new adventures. Ask a staff member about me today! Read More Prev Next Cash My name is Cash. I love playing with balls and ropes and plushies and people. I just lovveeee to play! Probably because I'm a puppy and that's what puppies do. I am still learning my manners so I am told I will need some training to grow up and be the best dog ever. Do you want to come meet me? I am always looking for more playmates! Read More Prev Next Cheyenne Hello everyone- my name is Cheyenne! I am a sweet little lady looking for a fur-ever home. I am looking for a home that has lots of tug toys because I LOVE to play tug. If you think that I'm cute (I mean who wouldn't...) come by and meet me! Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5-year-old front-declawed female. I am a social and funny girl that loves to hang out in my cozy bed. My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Bucky My name is Bucky and I am a 3 year old male. I am an outgoing and affectionate guy that loves to get and give affection. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Squeakers My name is Squeakers and I am a 7 year old female. I am a beautiful and sensitive girl that is looking for a nice comfortable spot to spend my days with my favorite person. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Tab My name is Tab and I am a 4 year old male. I am an outgoing and social guy that loves to keep very busy and I'm always ready for a snack. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Daisy My name is Daisy and I am an 8 year old female. I am a beautiful senior girl that would love to be your one and only fur baby. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev

