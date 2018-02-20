10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 20, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Sammi My name is Sammi. I am a 4 year old large sized mixed breed. I am active, sweet, and social but sometimes it takes me a bit to warm up to new people. Staff here are working with me on it. My adopters will have some post-adoption support through our LEAP fund to work on my fear of strangers. I would do best in a home with adults and possibly another calm dog. I have also lived with cats and done well. Come on by and meet me today! Jane My name is Jane. And by no way am I plain... I am a 6 year old short, squat and sweet female bully-breed dog looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home with teens or adults only as sometimes people make me nervous. I am working on some reactivity to dogs with the help of my trainer friend Jim! My adopters will go home with 3 free training sessions through our LEAP Fund program. I do well with cats so a home with cats would be okay! Come on in and fall in love with me! Beatrice My name is Beatrice. I am a 4 year old large sized mixed breed female looking for her forever home. I was a stray so staff don't have information about my medical or behavioral background. What they do know is that I am a sweet, social and seem like I would do well in a home with children, dogs, and possibly a cat. If you are interested in me, come on in and meet me today! Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I LOVE kids. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am heartworm positive and undergoing treatment. I also am working with my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Football My name is Football. I am a 4 year old hunk of muscles and love. I love meeting new people, saying hi to my dog friends, and eating. I mean, what's better to do during a game than eat some food? Nothing. I could live with kids and another dog. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Rojo My name is Rojo and I am a 3 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet boy that wants nothing more than getting attention and having playtime. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Darjeeling My name is Darjeeling and I am a 9 1/2 year old female. I am a sensitive older lady looking for a nice quiet home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Snoopy My name is Snoopy and I am a 12 year old female. I am a sweet older lady just looking for a nice home and somebody to love me. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Muffintop My name is Muffintop and I am an 8 1/2 year old male. I am a sweet senior guy looking for a nice quiet home to spend my days - getting love and snacks. What else could a cat ask for? My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?

