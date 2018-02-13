10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - February 13, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Miko My name is Miko. I am an 8 year old male Chihuahua. I am a sweet, active boy who would do well in a home with older children, a dog, and possibly a cat. If you are interested in me, come in and see me! Read More Prev Next Indiana Hey there, my name is Indiana. I am a sweet, sensitive girl who was found as a stray in Providence. I have been warming up to staff members and am ready for my forever home. I need to go home with another dog since I gain a lot of confidence around other dogs. I would do best with a teens or adults only home. If you are interested in me, ask about me at the front desk

XOXO, Indiana Read More Prev Next Roxy My name is Roxy. I am a 9 year old mixed breed female looking for her forever home. I have lived with kids, cats, and dogs. I really love to for walks. If you are interested in me, come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Football My name is Football. I am a 4 year old hunk of muscles and love. I love meeting new people, saying hi to my dog friends, and eating. I mean, what's better to do during a game than eat some food? Nothing. I could live with kids and another dog. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Bianchi My name is Bianchi and I am a 7 year old female. I am a friendly lady looking for a new home with somebody to love me. My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Read More Prev Next Schwinn My name is Schwinn and I am a 7 year old female. I am an outgoing and social lady that loves to make new friends. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Manfred My name is Manfred and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am an active guy that wants lots of playtime! My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Muffin My name is Muffin and I am a 6 year old male. I am a sensistive and sweet guy that was found living on the streets -- but I much prefer the comforts of home. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Darjeeling My name is Darjeeling and I am a 9 1/2 year old female. I am a sensitive older lady looking for a nice quiet home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Rojo My name is Rojo and I am a 3 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet boy that wants nothing more than getting attention and having playtime. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev

