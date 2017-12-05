10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - December 5, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Rocky My name is Rocky. I am a 1.5 year old male pitbull type dog looking for his forever home. I am sweet, goofy, and active. I have lived with young children before and cats, but I tend to chase the cats so it'd be best if I lived in a feline-free home. I can be a bit choosy about my dog friends but do well with older, relaxed dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Snoopy My name is Snoopy and I'm a dapper, 12 yr old mixed-breed male. I'm a free spirited guy who loves to talk! My perfect day would include a nice long walk and a good scratch on the bum! I love to show off all of the skills I know like "paw", "down" and "sit". As I always say "Age aint' nothin' but a number" so come in and meet me today. Read More Prev Next Panda My name is Panda and I am a 3-month-old male. I want to love humans, I really do! I was found as a stray so I get very nervous about some things when they startle me. With lots of love and patience I will continue to build confidence and will make a great new friend! Read More Prev Next Zuki My name is Zuki and I am a 5 year old female. I am a cute lady that is in need of a very special and understanding adopter. I was used to just my one person, and have a very hard time meeting and trusting somebody new. If you're the kind to just appreciate a quirky cat, flaws and all, and are okay with admiring my good looks from a distance, you might be a good fit for me. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Ostara My name is Ostara and I am a 15 year old female. I'm a super-senior that knows her mind, and am just looking for somebody to cater to me. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Pancho My name is Pancho and I am an 8 year old male. I am a large and social guy that likes to be the king of the castle. I could stand to lose a little weight, so managed feedings and exercise are things that would benefit me in a new home. I am looking for an adults only home with a lot of structure and routine. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Leaf My name is Leaf and I am a 2 year old female. I am a young and spirited young lady that loves attention. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Mr. Meow My name is Mr. Meow and I am a 3 year old male. I am a shy guy that gets very nervous in new surroundings and with new people. I am looking for a patient person with a big heart to give me a nice, safe place to live while we become friends. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Romeow & Gigi My name is Romeow and I am a 3 month old kitten looking for a home with my friend, Gigi. He's 6 years old so he's a bit older, but we've become two peas in a pod. Gigi went to a foster home because he was very nervous in the shelter, and was given his very own kitten (ME!!) to see if it would help him to come out of his shell. Well, now we're great friends and help each other feel more comfortable. We would love to go to a forever home together with a family that will understand our struggle with learning to trust humans and work proactively with us to help us gain confidence. Read More Prev Next Stormy Stormy here will be sure to win your heart, play with it, and then win it all over again. Don't get me wrong, she's a lovely bun - she just knows what she wants in life. What's wrong with that!? She's looking for a home that will accept her quirks and to give her LOTS of head scratches. Think she's the bun for you? Come on down! Read More Prev

