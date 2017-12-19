10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - December 19, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Molly Hey guys! My name is Molly and I'm a spunky, mixed breed female. Got a love for outdoor activities? I'm your girl! But don't get me wrong, once I'm tired I'll snuggle up with you. My new home could possibly include another dog and older, sturdy kids who can keep up with me. A girl like me is one of a kind so come and meet me today. Read More Prev Next Brinks My name is Brinks! I am a 12 year old handsome mixed breed looking for his forever home. I am a large guy but am a gentle giant. I have lived with kids and dogs before and could live with them again. I really love to play with toys. I also know all my basic obedience- "sit", "down", "sit/stay", "paw" and "come" and love to show it off! If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Snoopy My name is Snoopy and I'm a dapper, 12 yr old mixed-breed male. I'm a free spirited guy who loves to talk! My perfect day would include a nice long walk and a good scratch on the bum! I love to show off all of the skills I know like "paw" , "down" and "sit". As I always say "Age aint' nothin' but a number" so come in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Gizmo My name is Gizmo and I am a 4 year old female. I am an active and spunky lady looking for a home where I can have the freedom to do as I please. I'll certainly want attention from you, but I also need to run around and use up my energy. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Starfish My name is Starfish and I am a 2 year old female. I am a very cute little lady that hasn't been exposed to much, so I get very nervous about a lot of things. I am looking for a home that is very quiet and predictable, with a human that is going to be okay with a cat that likes to hide and do her own thing. I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Lilo My name is Lilo and I am a 1 year old female. I am a beautiful and sweet girl that would love to rule my own kingdom as the sole feline royalty! My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Leaf My name is Leaf and I am a 2 year old female. I am a young and spirited young lady that loves attention. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Solace My name is Solace and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady with particular likes and dislikes. I like a quiet place to nap and feel safe, and prefer to get to know one or two people really well instead of having lots of people around. My feline-ality is "Private Investigator". I'm working undercover to keep an eye on you and your household. You may not even know you're under surveillance. I can vanish into thin air if anyone or anything interferes with my investigation. If you need a cat who knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, I just might take your case. Read More Prev Next Spooky My name is Spooky and I am a 10 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Ohana Hi, my name is Ohana, a 3 year old guinea pig. I'm looking for the Lilo to my stich. I can be a bit nervous in new situations, but once I'm comfortable I promise to blossom! Staff here say I'm a quirky pig that loves to snuggle in my bed and munch on some tasty hay. Come say hello! Read More Prev

