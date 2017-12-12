10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - December 12, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Molly My name is Molly and I'm a spunky, mixed breed female. Got a love for outdoor activities? I'm your girl! But don't get me wrong, once I'm tired I'll snuggle up with you. My new home could possibly include another dog and older, sturdy kids who can keep up with me. A girl like me is one of a kind so come and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Rocky My name is Rocky. I am a 1.5 year old male pitbull type dog looking for his forever home. I am sweet, goofy, and active. I have lived with young children before and cats, but I tend to chase the cats so it'd be best if I lived in a feline-free home. I can be a bit choosy about my dog friends but do well with older, relaxed dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today. Read More Prev Next Sparky My name is Sparky... and this is my tennis ball! I love to play fetch, like A LOT. My main requirement in my new home is an ample supply of tennis balls. I have lived with cats before and could live with them again, they're okay in my books. I have also lived with older children and done okay. I am 7 years old and a small sized mixed breed. I get spooked when people try to handle me too quickly but am good once we are friends. If you would like to be my forever friend, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Mabel My name is Mabel. I am a 7 year old small sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do well in a home where I can be the center of attention. Older children are a-okay in my book as long as they respect my space. I would do best as an only dog but could possibly live with a cat. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Snoopy Hello world! My name is Snoopy and I'm a dapper, 12 yr old mixed-breed male. I'm a free spirited guy who loves to talk! My perfect day would include a nice long walk and a good scratch on the bum! I love to show off all of the skills I know like "paw" , "down" and "sit". As I always say "Age aint' nothin' but a number" so come in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Romeow & Gigi My name is Romeow and I am a 3 month old kitten looking for a home with my friend, Gigi. He's 6 years old so he's a bit older, but we've become two peas in a pod. Gigi went to a foster home because he was very nervous in the shelter, and was given his very own kitten (ME!!) to see if it would help him to come out of his shell. Well, now we're great friends and help each other feel more comfortable. We would love to go to a forever home together with a family that will understand our struggle with learning to trust humans and work proactively with us to help us gain confidence. Read More Prev Next Browny My name is Browny and I am a 7 year old female. I am a lovely, sweet lady looking for a new family. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Pancho My name is Pancho and I am an 8 year old male. I am a large and social guy that likes to be the king of the castle. I could stand to lose a little weight, so managed feedings and exercise are things that would benefit me in a new home. I am looking for an adults only home with a lot of structure and routine. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Leaf My name is Leaf and I am a 2 year old female. I am a young and spirited young lady that loves attention. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Stormy Stormy here will be sure to win your heart, play with it, and then win it all over again. Don't get me wrong, she's a lovely bun - she just knows what she wants in life. What's wrong with that!? She's looking for a home that will accept her quirks and to give her LOTS of head scratches. Think she's the bun for you? Come on down! Read More Prev

