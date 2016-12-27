slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 27

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Icy Meet, Icy! This 4 yr old girly loves to go on walks and show off how well she can do "Down". On the market for an energetic, love muffin? Icy just may be your gal. Come by and meet her today! Willy Meet Willy! This goofy guy is a total smarty pants. He loves showing off his repertoire of tricks and playing around with his favorite toys. Willie's great balance of smart and silly make him a blast to hang out with. Come say 'hi' - he is sure to make you smile! Nikki Meet Nikki! Nikki is a very energetic young dog who loves playtime. She is still working on her manners and enjoys learning new things. Come say hello to Nikki today! Sky Lovebug alert! Sky is incredibly sweet and loves cuddling with her friends. She also enjoys playtime and will sit for treats! Come meet Sky today! Peachy Meet, Peach! This gorgeous, and incredibly smart lady is looking for her new best friend. Peach is in need of an experienced dog owner, eager to keep up with her training. Lola My name is Lola and I am a 7-year-old female. I am a beautiful girl with a lot of spunk. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Cleo My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Oscar My name is Oscar and I am a 3-year-old male. I am a bold guy with a big personality. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Ali My name is Ali and I am a 6-year-old female. I am a sweet and sensitive girl that just wants to find a new best friend. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Casper My name is Casper and I am a 4 year old male. I am a handsome and sweet boy! My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me.

