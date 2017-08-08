slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 8, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 8, 2017

Prev Next Patchy Hello, my name is Patchy! I am a 8 year old mixed breed male looking for his forever home. I am a chill dude. My hobbies include: sunbathing, sleeping, and getting pets. If I sound like the guy for you, come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Augie My name is Augie. I am a sensitive boy who is looking for a patient home to warm up in. Sometimes when people move too quickly, I get nervous. I like to take relationships nice and slow. If I sound like the boy for you, come meet me at PARL or email [email protected] ! Read More Prev Next Koba Hey everyone! My name is Koba. I am a 1 year old bully breed mix looking for his forever home. I am goofy, sweet, and full of lovin's. If you are interested in me, email [email protected] for more information! Read More Prev Next Dutch My name is Dutch. I am a 7 year old pitbull type dog looking for her forever home! I enjoy walking, eating, and snuggling. If I sound like the girl for you - come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Jinxy My name is Jinxy and I am a 12 year old female. I'm a friendly older lady just looking for a new best friend. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev Next Julep My name is Julep and I am a 6 year old female. I am a beautiful girl that's looking to find a nice calm home where I can get love from my favorite people. My feline-ality is "Personal Assistant". You're working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I'll hold the pages down for you. Watching TV? I'll just plop in your lap so you can pet me. I love an orderly household, don't you? I'll help you with all your chores, and I'll help you relax when we're done. You'll wonder how you ever managed without me. Read More Prev Next Selena My name is Selena and I am a 1 year old female. I am a spunky and sassy girl with a lot of energy. I love to play and explore, and also get attention from you! My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Zoe My name is Zoe and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. Zoe has earned the nickname Queenie by her foster mom. But don't let her royalty status fool you though - she is a sweet old lady with a lot of love to give and receive. Her purrs squeak and she drools just a little bit when she gets excited - she loves humans and loves to be loved. Okay, sometimes she can be a bit of a crank but that's just because she's 10 and set in her ways and routines. She's got a funny old meow and she'll let you know it if it's getting close to her feeding time and she doesn't see you preparing her food! Zoe is currently in a foster home, but is ready to be adopted into her forever home. Read More Prev Next Duckie My name is Duckie and I am a 6 year old female. I am a shy girl looking for a nice home where I can take a little extra time to settle in. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Gus Gus is a 15 year old super-senior that needs a home! He knows the ways of the world, but would rather avoid all the unnecessary nonsense and just enjoy his time sleeping in a cozy bed, eating his meals, and getting love. He has some health issues to keep an eye one (who doesn't?) but he has such a warm heart and a gentle spirit. He wants nothing more to share his love with a special person for however much time he has left. He is front declawed and has lived with other cats. Read More Prev

Patchy

Patchy

Augie

Augie

Koba

Koba

Dutch

Dutch

Jinxy

Jinxy

Julep

Julep

Selena

Selena

Zoe

Zoe

Duckie

Duckie

Gus Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.