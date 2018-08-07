10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 7, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Maxie I'm Maxie. I am a 4 year old snuggle bug mixed breed. I have lived with children and cats. But the cats were a little too fun to chase so staff are telling me no cats in my home.. I guess that is okay as long as you are able to commit my lost cat chasing time to belly rubbing and playing instead. I like dogs and could potentially live with a dog. If you are looking for a social butterfly, come meet me today! Butterfly Hey there, I'm Butterfly. I am bubbly 5 month old pitta mix. I am pint sized and will stay on the small sized when I grow up. Before coming to PARL, I did not have a ton of experience around other dogs. I am gaining confidence by the day and enjoy playing with appropriate dog friends at the shelter. I could potentially live with a dog in the home who would enjoy playing with me. I really LOVE interacting with people and show my affection by jumping up on them and mouthing. My staff friends are working with me on a thing called "sit" and are trying to explain to me that this is a more polite way to interact with people. Because I get so excited, small kiddos are not a good fit for me and I would do better with teens or adults only. I have no history around cats. If you are looking for a sweet, energetic girl to adventure with - come meet me! Denzel Hey, I'm Denzel! I am an 8 year old unique looking mixed breed. Staff here aren't really sure what I am mixed of but they do know that I am quite the handsome hunk (they said it, not me.. although I do not disagree!) I have lived with another dog previously but do not really like when dogs are in my face or attempt to play with me (what can I say, I am getting older..) so staff think I would be best as the only dog. I have never lived with cats either so now mowers for me. Because I can get a little over excited in my greetings, I would do best with teens or adults only. I enjoy sunbathing, sitting for yummy treats, and going on short walks around the block. If you have a soft blanket and love to give belly rubs - come meet me! Fantasia I'm Fantasia! I am an exuberant 8 month old mixed breed. I LOVE water - kiddie pools, the ocean, puddles - if it has water, I am in it! I would love a home on the waterfront but hey... beggars cannot be choosers. A great home for me may include older children and potentially a dog friend. I can be a little reactive to dogs in the world and do not have a lot of skills when I do interact with them. My staff friends here at PARL say it something like "dog selective". Therefore I may be able to live with a dog but it would have to be a good fit. I am working on my basic obedience and manners to make me a better adult. If you are looking for a smart cookie, come see me (and bring me some cookies!) Daffodil & Daisy Hi there, I am Daisy and this is my friend Daffodil. We are senior soul sisters looking for a home to nap in. We do a LOT of napping. Daffodil prefers to sleep under the covers. We are both a bit nervous with new people but once I warm up and am comfortable, Daffodil tends to follow suit. With a patient, soft person - we warm really quickly. We both love the finer things in life - cheese, chicken.. so those things can easily buy our love too! We have been to playgroups with other calm, small sized dogs and have lived with cats in a previous home so we could live with them again. Teenagers would be the youngest people we would like to live with since kiddos are pretty loud and could startle us. We both have gotten dentals to remove some smelly teeth and are now feeling a lot better. Could you be the quiet retirement home for us? Come meet us today! Summer My name is Summer and I am a 2 year old female. If you're looking for a friendly, no-nonsense companion to be sweet and keep you company, I'm your girl. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Cecilia My name is Cecilia and I am a 5 1/2 year old female. I am a spirited lady that really enjoys spending time with my special someone, but I like a quiet and calm home where not a lot changes because I like my set routine. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Isabella My name is Isabella and I am a 12 year old female. I am a lively senior lady looking for a retirement home that will have lots of daily activities to keep me busy. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Princess I'm Princess! I'm a 9 year old female. I am a quiet girl who enjoys affection once I get to know you! My feline-ality is "Love Bug" Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Tails My name is Tails and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady looking for a special home to pamper me for my senior years and help keep me feeling good on my medication. If you have a warm, cozy spot for me to cuddle up and enjoy your company, I think we should meet! My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further.

