10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 28, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Santorini Hi, my name is Santorini! I am a 1 year old medium sized mixed breed. I am a sweet, social girl who would be a great family dog. I have lived with children and done really well. I would do best as an only dog but am sweet and social meeting dogs in public. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Zo I am Zo! I am a 2 year old extra large sized mixed breed female. I can be a sensitive girl so I am looking for an adopter that will be patient with allowing me to transition into the home. Luckily my friends here at PARL have set me up with three free training sessions post-adoption to help me with some of my nervousness around strangers through their LEAP Fund Program. I would like a home with teens or adults only and could maybe liev with a dog. Sometimes I am a little socially awkward with dogs so it woudl be best if I went to live with a confident, unflappable dog companion. No cats would be best as I have a tendency to chase them. If you are interested in me, come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Romeo Hi there, my name is Romeo. I am a 12 year old Yorkshire Terrier mix. I am a bit of a timid guy and sometimes take a little bit to warm up to people. Because of that, I would do best in a home with teens or adults only. I have lived with a calm dog and cat and could live with them again in the future. As I am an older gentleman, there will be some medical treatments and associated financial costs that are typically more than the average animal's medical costs. Adopters would need to be comfortable with the possibility of that. If you are looking for a pint sized companion to take things slow with, come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Titan Hey there, my name is Titan. I am a 10 year old American Staffordshire mix senior looking for a couch to chill out in for my golden years. I am a soft, gentle bachelor who wants nothing more than a human to spend my time with. I enjoy going for short walks around the block and then snuggling up in on a plush bed, human size is preferred of course. I would do best in a home as the only pet and could potentially live with some kids. I have some sensitive skin and ears but staff are working with me to make them feel better with medication and treatments. My future humans would need to be okay with some extra medical responsibilities and costs that are associated with my medical needs as well as having a senior pet. If you are looking for a friend to spend your days with, come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Moose I am Moose! I am a 2 year old goofball-type dog. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff do not know a ton about me. I would do best in a home with older children and as the only pet. If you like to go for short walks and then cuddle up and binge watch Netflix - I am your guy. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Brave My name is Brave and I am a 1 year old male. I am a fun and active young guy looking for a new home to explore and call my own! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Joey My name is Joey and I am a 5 year old, FIV+ male. I am a very vocal and rambunctious kind of guy, looking for a human who doesn't want a lazy-bones cat. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Pookie My name is Pookie and I am an 11 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but please don't pet me - we're not friends yet! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Read More Prev Next Little My name is Little and I am a 3 1/2 year old female. I am a very sensitive little girl that responds well to a quiet, calm environment with somebody patient enough to help me feel comfortable little by little as I learn to trust. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

