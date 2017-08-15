slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 15, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Shy My name is Shy. I am a 2 year old pitbull type dog looking for her forever home. True to my name, it takes me a little bit to warm up to new people and situations. I enjoy hanging out in the yard and sunbathing as well as going for walks downtown. If I sound like the dog for you, come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Amy Poehler Amy Poehler is a 12 year old Chihuahua mix looking for her forever home. She was found as a stray on the streets of Providence so her age is a guess based on her body condition and teeth. Amy Poehler is nothing short of an ambassador for the Chihuahua breed. She is a sweet, mellow senior who has loved everyone she has met here at PARL. Read More Prev Next Betty Boop My name is Betty Boop. I am a 4 year old American Staffordshire Terrier looking for her forever home. I am a sweet girl who enjoys the finer things in life like rolling around in the dirt and showing off my tricks such as "sit" and "paw". If I sound like the girl for you - come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Dutch Hello everyone. My name is Dutch. I am a 7 year old pitbull type dog looking for her forever home! I enjoy walking, eating, and snuggling. If I sound like the girl for you - come meet me at PARL! Read More Prev Next Koba Hey everyone! My name is Koba. I am a 1 year old bully breed mix looking for his forever home. I am goofy, sweet, and full of lovin's. Read More Prev Next Macaroni My name is Macaroni and I am a 2 1/2 year old female. I am a beautiful, sweet and shy lady that is looking for a calm home where I can relax and play with my favorite person. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs and head-butts. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!" Read More Prev Next Googles My name is Googles and I am a 4 year old female. I am a sweet girl that can be just a bit shy at first. Once I am comfortable I enjoy my fair share of cuddling but I also am not too demanding about it. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Agrippina My name is Agrippina and I am a 9 year old front-declawed female. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. Read More Prev Next Zoe My name is Zoe and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. Zoe has earned the nickname Queenie by her foster mom. But don't let her royalty status fool you though - she is a sweet old lady with a lot of love to give and receive. Her purrs squeak and she drools just a little bit when she gets excited - she loves humans and loves to be loved. Okay, sometimes she can be a bit of a crank but that's just because she's 10 and set in her ways and routines. She's got a funny old meow and she'll let you know it if it's getting close to her feeding time and she doesn't see you preparing her food! Zoe is currently in a foster home, but is ready to be adopted into her forever home. Please email our cat coordinator Dana at [email protected] for more information. Read More Prev Next Roger Roger is a part of our Special Adoptions program “We're Still Waiting...” Sometimes there is no rhyme or reason as to why some animals get adopted quicker than others. Our We’re Still Waiting… pets have been awaiting adoption longer others. They are happy, friendly pets that deserve an extra nudge from us to be noticed! This program is our way to help them say “take a look at me, I’m your new forever friend!” Read More Prev

