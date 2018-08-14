10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 14, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 14, 2018

Prev Next Thanos Hi there, I'm Thanos. I am a 7 year old American Bulldog mix. I am a extra large sized gentle giant who has lived with children in a previous home. I could potentially live with a dog and cat provided that there is a slow, thoughtful introduction as I have not lived with them before. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Moose I am Moose! I am a 2 year old goofball-type dog. I was found as a stray in Providence so staff do not know a ton about me. I would do best in a home with older children and as the only pet. If you like to go for short walks and then cuddle up and binge watch Netflix - I am your guy. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Mykonos Hi there, my name is Mykonos. I am a 1 year old small sized mixed breed who was found as a stray in Providence. I can be a little nervous when meeting new people but warm up quickly with some love and patience. I could potentially live with older kids and dogs. Come meet me today. Read More Prev Next Fantasia I'm Fantasia! I am an exuberant 8 month old mixed breed. I LOVE water - kiddie pools, the ocean, puddles - if it has water, I am in it! I would love a home on the waterfront but hey... beggars cannot be choosers. A great home for me may include older children and potentially a dog friend. I can be a little reactive to dogs in the world and do not have a lot of skills when I do interact with them. My staff friends here at PARL say it something like "dog selective". Therefore I may be able to live with a dog but it would have to be a good fit. I am working on my basic obedience and manners to make me a better adult. If you are looking for a smart cookie, come see me (and bring me some cookies!) Read More Prev Next Daffodil & Daisy I am Daisy and this is my friend Daffodil. We are senior soul sisters looking for a home to nap in. We do a LOT of napping. Daffodil prefers to sleep under the covers. We are both a bit nervous with new people but once I warm up and am comfortable, Daffodil tends to follow suit. With a patient, soft person - we warm really quickly. We both love the finer things in life - cheese, chicken.. so those things can easily buy our love too! We have been to playgroups with other calm, small sized dogs and have lived with cats in a previous home so we could live with them again. Teenagers would be the youngest people we would like to live with since kiddos are pretty loud and could startle us. We both have gotten dentals to remove some smelly teeth and are now feeling a lot better. Could you be the quiet retirement home for us? Come meet us today! Read More Prev Next Zumba My name is Zumba and I am a 3 year old female. If you're looking for an active and social cat that will want lots of social time with you, then I might be your perfect cat. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Cecilia My name is Cecilia and I am a 5 1/2 year old female. I am a spirited lady that really enjoys spending time with my special someone, but I like a quiet and calm home where not a lot changes because I like my set routine. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Isabella My name is Isabella and I am a 12 year old female. I am a lively senior lady looking for a retirement home that will have lots of daily activities to keep me busy. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Ginger My name is Ginger and I am a 7 year old female. I am a sweet and timid lady that is looking for a nice calm and quiet home where I can just hang out and enjoy my favorite person. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

Thanos

Thanos

Moose

Moose

Mykonos

Mykonos

Fantasia

Fantasia

Daffodil & Daisy

Daffodil & Daisy

Zumba

Zumba

Cecilia

Cecilia

Isabella

Isabella

Bella

Bella

Ginger Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.