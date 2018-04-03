10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - April 3, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I enjoy being around older children and am very social with people. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am Lyme positive but am getting treatment for that. I also am working with staff and my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Oreo My name is Oreo and I am a 3-year-old male. I am a sensitive and sweet boy that is looking for a home where I can get some snuggles and playtime with my favorite human. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Chaucer My name is Chaucer and I am a 2 year old male. I am quite the handsome guy with a sweet personality, but I prefer to keep some distance until I am sure you can be trusted. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Sabrina My name is Sabrina and I am a 4 year old female. I am a friendly girl with a gentle spirit looking for a nice calm home where I can hang out with my new favorite human. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 13 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior guy looking for a quiet home with somebody who will cater to my needs. I've definitely earned a little bit of extra pampering. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Read More Prev Next Fluffy Cat My name is Fluffy Cat and I am an 8 year old female. I am a sensitive lady looking for that special person to be my new best friend. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". Fluffy Cat My name is Fluffy Cat and I am an 8 year old female. I am a sensitive lady looking for that special person to be my new best friend. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Taboo My name is Taboo and I am a 14 year old female. I am a mellow senior lady looking for a nice retirement home. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev

