10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - April 24, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Benji My name is Benji. I am a 1 year old medium sized, brindle mixed breed. I have lived with kids and cats in my previous home. I may be best as an only dog but could potentially live with the "right" dog. I can be a little reactive to dogs on leash and with a barrier between us. But I am working on it! Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Dragonfly Meet Dragonfly. She was a stray in Providence so we do not have medical or behavioral history on this sweetheart. She is an 8 year old small sized mixed breed. She is spunky, active, and social with people and dogs. She could go to a home with dogs, children, and possibly a cat! Come meet her today! Read More Prev Next Daffodil Meet Daffodil. This 5-year-old, pint sized ball of energy would love an active home that can play with her all day. She was found as a stray in Providence so we do not have any medical or behavioral background on her. She could most likely go home with children, dogs and possibly even a cat! Come meet her today! Read More Prev Next Athena My name is Athena. I am a 2.5 year old fluffy large sized mixed breed. I could be shepard, husky, who knows! I am active and social. I'd be a great companion for an outdoor enthusiast. Older kids and dogs would be fine with me in my new home. Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Pongo My name is Pongo. I am a 13 year old Toy Poodle mix. I would do well in a teens or adults only home and could live with a cat or a dog. Even though I am on the older side, I enjoy going for walks around the block still and socializing with other dogs. As I am getting older, my body isn't moving the way it always has but I am still in good spirits and really spritely! Come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Midnight My name is Midnight and I am a 3 year old male. I am social, friendly, curious, and active - all great qualities in a cat! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Pooh Bear My name is Pooh Bear and I am an 11 year old male. I have a heart of gold and you can tell how sweet I am just by looking at me! I am also quite sensitive, so I am looking for a home where I can be the only pet and can have somebody near me to pamper me and tell me how special I am. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Read More Prev Next Blanche My name is Blanche and I am a 13 year old declawed female. I am a super-senior that has the makings of a great companion if you give me a shot! I would do best in a home without other cats. I do have some special health considerations so please ask the staff about my specific needs. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

