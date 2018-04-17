10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - April 17, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Zoey Hi there, my name is Zoey. I am a 3-year-old Terrier mix. I have lived with kids and dogs and am very playful with them. Come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Otis Hi there, I'm Otis. I am a 9 year old American Bulldog mix. I want nothing more than a walk around the block and a comfy couch to lay on. I am looking for a home where I could be the only dog but I love cats. I used to snuggle with the ones I lived with in my previous home. Teens are okay with me too. If you are interested in me, come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Casey My name is Casey. I am a 5-year-old Rottweiler mix. I have lived with a small dog and middle-aged children and done well. I am a sweet girl who knows some of her basic obedience and enjoys socializing with people and dogs. I could live in a home with older children and another dog. If you are looking for an adventure companion, count me in! Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Pongo My name is Pongo. I am a 13 year old Toy Poodle mix. I would do well in a teens or adults only home and could live with a cat or a dog. Even though I am on the older side, I enjoy going for walks around the block still and socializing with other dogs. As I am getting older, my body isn't moving the way it always has but I am still in good spirits and really spritely! Come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I enjoy being around older children and am very social with people. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am Lyme positive but am getting treatment for that. I also am working with staff and my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Tigra My name is Tigra and I am a 3 year old female. I am a friendly lady looking for a new home where I can get some snuggles, do a little exploring, and make some new human best friends! My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Blanche My name is Blanche and I am a 13 year old declawed female. I am a super-senior that has the makings of a great companion if you give me a shot! I would do best in a home without other cats. I do have some special health considerations so please ask the staff about my specific needs. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Pooh Bear My name is Pooh Bear and I am an 11 year old male. I have a heart of gold and you can tell how sweet I am just by looking at me! I am also quite sensitive, so I am looking for a home where I can be the only pet and can have somebody near me to pamper me and tell me how special I am. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Pookie My name is Pookie and I am a 10 1/2 year old female. I am a senior lady that knows what I want in life, and want a human who will cater to my whims. When it comes to my personality, it can be hard to describe. When I first meet you, I am skeptical. I may rub on your legs to check you out, but I prefer to take it slow! Once I get to know you, I can be a little demanding and do things like sit in front of your computer screen or jumping up on your lap. I don't care if you're busy, because what I want comes first! Read More Prev

