10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - April 10, 2018

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Prev Next Cordelia Hi there, my name is Cordelia! I am a 3 year old medium sized mixed breed. I am an intelligent, wiggly girl who is looking for a home to work my brain and body. I would do best in a teens or adults only home as the only pet. I am dog social but do not have the best manners when I am greeting dogs. With patience, time, and treats - I will be the best companion for an active person or couple. Come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Tigress Hi there, my name is Tigress. I am a 6 year old small sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I am a gentle soul who would do best with older kids and possibly a cat in the home. I want nothing more than to snuggle up with my person in a warm blanket and watch a rom-com (bonus points if there is a cute dog in it!). Come meet me today! Read More Prev Next Boo Boo My name is Boo Boo. I am a 6-year-old small sized mixed breed. I can be nervous so an adults only home would be best for me. I could possibly live with another calm dog and maybe a chill cat. If you are interested in me, come on in and meet me today! Read More Prev Next Powder Puff Hi there, my name is Powder Puff. I am a 9 year old medium sized mixed breed looking for her forever home. I would do best in a home as the only pet but I enjoy being around older children and am very social with people. Don't let my age fool you, I am still an active, spunky girl who loves to go for walks and play around. I am Lyme positive but am getting treatment for that. I also am working with staff and my friend Heather of Outbound Hounds on my reactivity around other dogs. If you are interested in me, come meet me at PARL today! Read More Prev Next Sabrina My name is Sabrina and I am a 4 year old female. I am a friendly girl with a gentle spirit looking for a nice calm home where I can hang out with my new favorite human. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Tiger My name is Tiger and I am a 13 year old male. I am a sweet and sensitive senior guy looking for a quiet home with somebody who will cater to my needs. I've definitely earned a little bit of extra pampering. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Bilbo My name is Bilbo and I am a 4 year old male. I am quite the handsome guy with a sensitive soul looking for a nice quiet home where I can settle in for my cat naps. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev Next Moustache My name is Moustache and I am a 3 year old male. I am an outgoing and social guy looking for a new best friend to give me lots of love and attention. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Jinx My name is Jinx and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am a curious, active and spirited guy looking for a home that embraces my independence and gives me plenty of opportunities to play and explore. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles. Read More Prev Next Bella My name is Bella and I am a 12 year old male. I am a large sweet cat with a good heart, but I need some time to learn to trust you. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Read More Prev

