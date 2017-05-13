slides: 10 Free (or Almost Free) Things to do for Mom This Mother’s Day Weekend

Money might be a little tight this weekend with families putting much of their resources into Mother's Day brunch, dinner and gifts.

Don't fear, there are plenty of free or almost free things to do for mom to go along with the big meal and actually save some money this weekend.

To help you out, GoLocal has put together a list of 10 free or almost free things to do for mom this weekend.

Happy Mother's Day!

See the Slideshow Below

Video Wall Photo: Elvis Kennedy/flickr

Related Slideshow: 10 Free (or Almost Free) Things to do for Mom on Mother’s Day Weekend - 2017

Prev Next Pick up After Yourself Let's face it, mom has picked up after you more times then you can probably count on two hands. Toys all over the place, video games all over the place, clothes all over the place and who knows what else. You name it, she has most likely picked it up. So turn the tables and pick up after yourself, put your stuff away wherever it is supposed to go. PHOTO: Jeff/Flickr Prev Next Take Mom to the Newport Cliff Walk The Cliff Walk is one of Newport’s most famous attractions with the mansions lining the coast. Entry to the mansions will cost a fee, but with the Cliff Walk, you can enjoy views of the mansions with amazing views of the water all for free. Mom will love the walk and love taking new pictures to add to her photo albums. PHOTO: Doug Kerr/Flickr Prev Next Send Flowers Send over some colorful flowers to brighten up the day, weekend and the house. Chances are, the next time you are in the kitchen, they will be sitting on the table as the new center piece. PHOTO: Dale Cruse/Flickr Prev Next Call Mom Everyday Especially if you don't live at home or are living at school, nothing will brighten up a mothers day like a phone call, but not a phone call because you need or want something. A phone call just for the heck of it. She will enjoy it. PHOTO: Ken Banks/Flickr Prev Next Take Mom to the Carousel at Roger Williams Park Do a day trip to the carousel at Roger Williams Park, in fact invite the whole family why not. Admission is only $2, it's a cool place and mom will love getting out of the house and doing something different. For more information, click here. Prev Next Give Mom a Day Off From Laundry Doing the laundry for a household of people is a tedious job that can take hours of a day. Tell mom to take a day off from the laundry and get the rest of the family to team up and do it for a day, maybe the weekend? Imagine the great day that mom could have if she didn't have the stress of laundry hanging over her head. PHOTO: H.A.M Phtgrphy/Flickr Prev Next Write to Mom Everyday In a day and age where it is all about emailing and texting, a handwritten letter would be a nice way to change things up on a daily basis. You can start by slipping a letter inside the Mother's Day card. PHOTO: Fredrik Rubensson/Flickr Prev Next Cut the Grass Don't let mom cut the grass or have to tell you to do it 50 times. Instead, volunteer to do it. Insist on doing it so she gets time to do what she wants. Or maybe mom calls a company, another relative or a neighbor to do it and stresses about when they are coming and how much they charge. Then she has to worry about how it looks and if it's done right. Give her a break and just do it yourself. PHOTO: Osseous/Flickr Prev Next Movie Night Plan a family movie night at home and let mom pick out the movie that she wants to watch. Grab some popcorn, maybe a beverage or two and enjoy. An alternative to a movie would be binge watching a show on Netflix that she has yet to watch due to how busy she is. Prev Next Walk or Ride on East Bay Bike Path Take mom out for a walk or a bike ride on the East Bay Bike Path. The first bike facility to be in the State, it is a 13.8 mile trail that connects 8 different parks from Providence to Bristol. This will serve as a fun, stress free day and you can even count it as your exercise for the day. Prev





































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.