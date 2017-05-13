slides: 10 Free (or Almost Free) Things to do for Mom This Mother’s Day Weekend
Saturday, May 13, 2017
Don't fear, there are plenty of free or almost free things to do for mom to go along with the big meal and actually save some money this weekend.
To help you out, GoLocal has put together a list of 10 free or almost free things to do for mom this weekend.
Happy Mother's Day!
Video Wall Photo: Elvis Kennedy/flickr
Pick up After Yourself
Let's face it, mom has picked up after you more times then you can probably count on two hands.
Toys all over the place, video games all over the place, clothes all over the place and who knows what else. You name it, she has most likely picked it up.
So turn the tables and pick up after yourself, put your stuff away wherever it is supposed to go.
PHOTO: Jeff/Flickr
Take Mom to the Newport Cliff Walk
The Cliff Walk is one of Newport’s most famous attractions with the mansions lining the coast. Entry to the mansions will cost a fee, but with the Cliff Walk, you can enjoy views of the mansions with amazing views of the water all for free.
Mom will love the walk and love taking new pictures to add to her photo albums.
PHOTO: Doug Kerr/Flickr
Take Mom to the Carousel at Roger Williams Park
Do a day trip to the carousel at Roger Williams Park, in fact invite the whole family why not.
Admission is only $2, it's a cool place and mom will love getting out of the house and doing something different.
For more information, click here.
Give Mom a Day Off From Laundry
Doing the laundry for a household of people is a tedious job that can take hours of a day.
Tell mom to take a day off from the laundry and get the rest of the family to team up and do it for a day, maybe the weekend?
Imagine the great day that mom could have if she didn't have the stress of laundry hanging over her head.
PHOTO: H.A.M Phtgrphy/Flickr
Cut the Grass
Don't let mom cut the grass or have to tell you to do it 50 times. Instead, volunteer to do it. Insist on doing it so she gets time to do what she wants.
Or maybe mom calls a company, another relative or a neighbor to do it and stresses about when they are coming and how much they charge.
Then she has to worry about how it looks and if it's done right.
Give her a break and just do it yourself.
PHOTO: Osseous/Flickr
Walk or Ride on East Bay Bike Path
Take mom out for a walk or a bike ride on the East Bay Bike Path.
The first bike facility to be in the State, it is a 13.8 mile trail that connects 8 different parks from Providence to Bristol.
This will serve as a fun, stress free day and you can even count it as your exercise for the day.
