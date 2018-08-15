Women & Infants Names Werner Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island has named Erika Werner, MS, MD as the director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

“This appointment follows a national search, during which Dr. Werner’s prominence and expertise in the field of maternal-fetal medicine shone. Her vision for the division will focus the entire team on excellence in clinical care, research, and education,” said Maureen G. Phipps, MD, MPH, chair and Chace-Joukowsky Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and assistant dean for Teaching and Research in Women’s Health at the Warren Alpert Medical School, professor of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health, and chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Women & Infants Hospital and Care New England Health System.

Werner joined the division in 2013 and has been serving as interim director since March 2018.

About Werner

A member of Care New England Medical Group, Werner is also an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and associate professor of epidemiology, Research Scholar Track, at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Werner is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and in maternal-fetal medicine.

Her research and clinical interests include obstetrical complications of obesity, gestational diabetes, operative deliveries, and preterm birth.

She has also published extensively on cost-effective medical practices.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.