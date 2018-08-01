Women & Infants Hospital Introduces New Technology to Guide Breast Surgeries

Women & Infants Hospital is introducing a new way to guide physicians through breast surgeries.

LOCalizer technology is an FDA-cleared system that brings more precision to providers and less stress for patients.

“The fact that we are able to detect breast lumps earlier is fantastic, but it has definitely made the removal of these significantly smaller masses more challenging. We spent more than a year trialing different devices and found the LOCalizer to offer tremendous benefit to our patients who can now have the device placed prior to the day of surgery, in a less rushed, less stressful environment,” said David Edmonson, MD, breast surgeon with theBreast Health Center at Women & Infants Hospital, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and a member of the Care New England Medical Group.

Women & Infants is the first in the region to use this new technology.

LOCalizer Technology

The LOCalizer tag can be placed in the breast up to 30 days before surgery – this takes place under local anesthesia (the area is numbed) and the tag is inserted with a needle under ultrasound or x-ray guidance.

Each tag has an identification number to clearly mark the lesion.

On the day of surgery, the surgeon then uses the LOCalizer reader to confirm the position and identification of the tag, allowing the physician to better plan the surgical path and remove the lesion.

Patients experience less discomfort, less waiting and the avoidance of having to have the mass marked on the day of surgery.

“For the surgeon, placement ahead of time leads to better flow in the operating room and in diagnostic imaging, which also helps to alleviate stress for the patient, in what is already a stressful time. This will be a dramatic improvement for patients with suspicious breast masses, and is the latest in our efforts to provide only the best for our patients,” said Edmonson.

Women & Infants introduced LOCalizer earlier this year and has done more than 100 procedures using this technology.

