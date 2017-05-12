Women & Infants Dr. Chen Receives Beckwith Family Award
Friday, May 12, 2017
Chen is director of the Division of Obstetric and Consultative Medicine and co-director of the Integrated Program for High-Risk Pregnancy at Women and Infants Hospital.
Kenneth Chen
Chen received a MBBS degree, the equivalent of a MD degree, at the University of Sydney in Australia after which he completed a residency in internal medicine at Westmead Hospital, University of Sydney.
He then completed dual fellowships in endocrinology at The Prince of Wales Hospital, University of New South Wales, Sydney, and in obstetric and consultative medicine at Women & Infants Hospital, Brown University.
His primary interests include medical disorders in pregnancy with a special expertise in diabetes, obesity and endocrine disorders in pregnancy. He also has special interests in the use of insulin pumps in pregnancy; polycystic ovarian syndrome and endocrine causes of infertility; and pre-conception counseling for women with chronic medical conditions.
The Award
Recipients of the award are nominated and chosen by students, residents, fellows, physicians, and program/course directors in Brown’s Department of Medicine, and each winner is presented with a plaque and a cash prize.
A guest lecturer is invited annually to Grand Rounds to augment the presentation of awards.
Related Slideshow: The Power List - Health and Education, 2016
Inside Man
Russell Carey - A name few outside of Brown’s campus know, but Carey is the power source at the Providence Ivy League institution.
Today, his title is Executive Vice President and he has had almost every title at Brown short of President. Carey is a 1991 graduate of Brown and has never left College Hill.
While Brown’s President Christine Paxson — who is functionally invisible in Rhode Island — is managing alumni affairs and fundraising, Carey is influencing almost everything in Rhode Island.
Top Raimondo Appointment
Nicole Alexander-Scott - MD, MPH, and rock star in the making. As Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, she is fast developing a reputation as someone in the Raimondo Administration who can get things done. Her counsel and leadership on developing a strategy on opioid addiction has been widely been lauded.
In addition, she has handled the mundane - from beach closings to food recalls - with competency. An expert in infectious disease, it may be time for her to become a strong leader on Zika.
The CEO
Ronald Machtley - Bryant University's President rightfully deserves to be on a lot of lists, but what few understand is that Machtley’s influence extends far beyond Bryant’s campus in Smithfield. Machtley could make this list as a business leader or as a political force as much as for education.
Machtley is recognized for transforming Bryant University from a financially struggling regional college to a university with a national reputation for business.
Machtley serves on Amica’s Board and the Rhode Island Foundation, and also serves on the Board of Fantex Brands.
Power Broker
Larry Purtill - While Bob Walsh gets the face time as the Executive Director in the media for the NEA of Rhode Island, NEARI President Purtill tends to be the inside man who gets things done.
The teachers' largest union is formidable, but is still reeling from the beat down it took when Gina Raimondo’s pension reform cut the benefits of teachers disproportionately over other employee groups.
Make no mistake about it - not much happens in education in Rhode Island without Purtill's sign-off.
Visionary
Mim Runey - While Rhode Islanders wait, and wait some more, for development on the 195 land, Johnson and Wale's University's Runey is watching it come to fruition, as JWU is set to open the first completed building on the former Interstate on September 1, when it will host a ribbon cutting for its John J. Bowen Center for Science and Innovation.
Under Runey, JWU continues to establish its foothold as one of the country's top schools for culinary training. Now Runey will oversee the addition of the new building on the old 195 which will house the university's School of Engineering and Design and its biology program.
In 2015, students from the School of Engineering & Design participated in the construction of the Holocaust Memorial on South Main Street, a collaboration between the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island and the Holocaust Education Resource Center of Rhode Island.
A true community partner in every sense, JWU under Runey's watchful eye is expanding to an even greater presence in Providence.
Chairman of the Board
Edwin J. Santos - The former banker is Chairman of the Board of CharterCare, after having been a top executive at Citizens Bank. He has been a board leader for Crossroads, Washington Trust, Rocky Hill School -- you name it and Santos has helped to lead it.
His best work to date just might be at CharterCare, where he has helped the once fledgling hospital (Roger Williams Medical Center) into a growing hospital system.
Lion Tamer
Weber Shill - He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of University Orthopedics, or in other words, dozens and dozens of oh-so-confident docs.
Shill has a background in Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration from the Whitemore School at the University of New Hampshire. Experienced in managing medical groups, but this group is big and influential.
Boss
Timothy Babineau - President and CEO of Lifespan, Rhode Island's biggest healthcare organization, where financial challenges make the job that much more complicated.
Now, the critics (GoLocalProv included) are raising concerns about the multi- billion dollar organization's refusal to make any contribution to the City of Providence. Lifespan is like General Motors, big and hard to innovate the organization.
Related Articles
- Women and Infants Physician Appointed President of Professional Society
- Women and Infants Ranked as 26th Best for Gynecology
- Women and Infants Participating in National Study of New Fertility Drug
- Nursing Team at Women and Infants Honored in Modern Healthcare
- Save Your Skin This Summer—Women and Infants Experts
- Hospital Defends Role in Surgery Error
- Newport Hospital to Host Fall into Fitness 5k Race/Walk
- Dan Doyle Released from Hospital, Daughter Blasts Prosecutors
- RI Hospital Files Obstetrics Application With State—Likely to Trigger Calls for Payment to Prov
- Could Hearing Loss Be Contributing To Increased Hospital Stays?
- RI’s HEALTH Approves Closing of Memorial Hospital’s Obstetrics Services
- Hospital Association of RI Honors 11 Individuals, 2 Hospitals With Annual Awards
- Elorza Has Not Visited Injured Firefighters in Hospital, According to Union Head
- Hospital Nurses in RI Say Patients Suffer Due to Unsafe Staffing Practices
- UNAP, Elected Leaders to Urge Health Dept. to Halt Memorial Hospital Closings
- Paolino Buys St. Joseph Hospital - Looks to Provide Solution for the Homeless
- Chaos at Unveiling of Paolino’s Homelessness Project at St. Joseph Hospital
- Miriam Hospital’s Total Joint Center Receives Gold Seal of Approval
- Paiva Weed Made it Official - She Resigns to Go to Hospital Association
- Marino Talks Trump’s Budget, RI’s Hospitals, and Neighborhood Health Plans’s 2017 Goals
- RI Hospitals: How Big and How Much Revenue
- RI’s Hospitals - State’s Largest Employers - Are Being Consumed By Out-of-State Interests