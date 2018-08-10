West Nile Found in Two RI Communities

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced that West Nile Virus was found in Tiverton and Pawtucket.

The virus was found in test realists from two mosquito pools, or samples, from traps set on July 30.

“Mosquito-borne diseases are more prevalent in late summer and early fall, and risk typically lasts until the first frost,” said RI DEM in their press release.

This marks the first finding of the virus in Rhode Island this year.

Positive Findings

The positive findings came from mosquitoes trapped by DEM staff and tested at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories.

The remaining 157 mosquito samples from 39 traps set on July 30 have tested negative for West NIle and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

To date, in Rhode Island, two mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV, and four mosquito samples have tested positive for EEE.

Personal Protection

The RI DEM advises people to take the following precautions:

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (at least 20% strength), picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol.

Minimize outdoor activity at dawn and at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Put insect netting over strollers and playpens.

Wear long sleeves and long pants whenever possible, particularly if you are outdoors during dawn and dusk.

Remove anything around your house and yard that collects water; just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage, and repair holes in window screens.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week, and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Horses are particularly susceptible to WNV and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following:

Remove or cover areas where standing water can collect.

Avoid putting animals outside at dawn, dusk, or during the night when mosquitoes are most active.

Insect-proof facilities where possible and use approved repellants frequently.

Monitor animals for symptoms of fever and/or neurological signs (such as stumbling, moodiness, loss of appetite) and report all suspicious cases to a veterinarian immediately. If you are unsure if your horse is properly vaccinated you should consult with your veterinarian.

