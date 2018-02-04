Warning Issued From Stop and Shop Deli in Warwick



Warwick Stop & Shop has issues consumer alert on deli sliced meat and cheese.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Stop & Shop in Warwick is issuing a consumer alert regarding deli sliced meat and cheese because of potential exposure to Listeria monocytogenes.



This alert pertains to deli sliced meat and cheese sold between January 18th and February 2rd. Customers who purchased deli sliced meat and cheese at this store during this period should discard these products and bring their receipts to Stop & Shop for full refunds.



The deli is temporarily closed while it is being professionally cleaned. (The rest of the store is still open.)



There have been no confirmed illnesses associated with this issue to date. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and people with HIV infection or people undergoing chemotherapy.



Consumers looking for additional information on this consumer alert can visit the store at 300 Quaker Lane in Warwick, or call Stop & Shop customer service at 800-767-7772. Press inquiries for Stop & Shop should be directed to Phil Tracey (617-774-4434 | [email protected]).

