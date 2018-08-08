Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice Names Hackett Medical Director
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Hackett will work in the “West” office of the Hospice and Palliative Care Team in Warwick.
“With a background of over 40 years in Palliative Care and Occupational Medicine, Dr. Hackett will be an experienced and invaluable addition to our agency and Hospice program. Welcome, Dr. Hackett, to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice,” said Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice in their press release.
About Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice
Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice Home Care is intermittent care – care provided several times a week or less for a short period of time – that requires special skills not ordinarily carried out by a lay person.
Care may be provided more often if the medical condition of the patient requires it, but it is not private duty nursing. Care is provided by professionals and paraprofessionals.
Related Articles
- Friday’s LIVE: RI Doctor Janice Santos on Helping Puerto Rico’s Medical Crisis
- Miriam Hospital’s Collins Named President of RI Medical Society
- “It’s Definitely a Medical Crisis Right Now” Dr. Santo’s Describes Conditions in Puerto Rico
- Organize + Energize: October is “Organize Your Medical Files” Month
- New England Medical Innovation Center Awarded 150K Grant from RI Commerce
- LIVE: Latest on ACLU Medical Marijuana Battle Against Smithfield
- Rhode Islanders React to Dr. Tad Being Forced to Surrender of Medical License
- Robert Whitcomb: Raimondo Status, Medical Cost-Shifting to the States; & Saving the Citgo Sign
- Brown Launches Biomedical Innovation Fund to Speed up Medical Technology
- WPRO and WPRI’s Dr. Tad Forced to Surrender Medical License by RI Dept. of Health
- Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School Receives $50 Million Gift
- MA Dept. of Health Suspends Sales of Medical Marijuana Products at Healthy Pharms
- Prov VA Medical Center Nurse Charged With Tampering & Stealing Prescription Opioids
- Najarian Named Medical Director of University Gastroenterology’s Pathology Center
- Hilb Group New England Announces Partnership With MyMedical Shopper
- Smart Benefits: IRS Answers Questions About Paid Family & Medical Leave Credit
- RI Foundation Awards Nearly $340K in Grants to 16 Medical Research Projects
- RI Medical imaging Launches “In Your Neighborhood” Campaign to Celebrate 75th Anniversary
- RI Medical Professionals Send Letter to Senate Urging Them to Reject Drug Homicide Bill
- New Jersey Company Pushing for Medical Waste Facility for Johnston
- Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center 1st to Use Twiage Technology to Communicate with EMS
- B & B Consulting to Offer Disabled Vets Free Access to Medical Marijuana
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice Names Hackett Medical Director