Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice Names Hackett Medical Director

Hackett will work in the “West” office of the Hospice and Palliative Care Team in Warwick.

“With a background of over 40 years in Palliative Care and Occupational Medicine, Dr. Hackett will be an experienced and invaluable addition to our agency and Hospice program. Welcome, Dr. Hackett, to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice,” said Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice in their press release.

About Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice

Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice Home Care is intermittent care – care provided several times a week or less for a short period of time – that requires special skills not ordinarily carried out by a lay person.

Care may be provided more often if the medical condition of the patient requires it, but it is not private duty nursing. Care is provided by professionals and paraprofessionals.

