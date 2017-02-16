University Orthopedics Adds Three Doctors From East Greenwich Spine & Sport
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Doctors Matthew Smith, George Pasquarello and David Bica.
“We are thrilled to have Drs. Smith, Pasquarello and Bica join our team, on March 1st, at University Orthopedics. The addition of their skill sets in pain management and musculoskeletal care reinforces our commitment to quality care for our patients,” said Edward Akelman, M.D., president of University Orthopedics.
The Doctors
In addition, Dr. Smith treats patients with peripheral joint and soft tissue injections, peripheral nerve blocks, medicolegal consultations and electromyography and nerve conduction studies (EMG/NCS).
George Pasquarello, DO, brings over 20 years of practice as a clinical specialist in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine/Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Pain Medicine. Dr. Pasquarello provides Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment for all age groups for acute and chronic neuromusculoskeletal conditions such as injuries due to work, sports, trauma and repetitive motion.
David Bica, DO, joins University Orthopedics after practicing three years with East Greenwich Spine & Sport. Dr. Bica serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Dr. Bica is board certified in Family Medicine with a certificate of added qualification in Sports Medicine.
Dr. Bica performs osteopathic manipulative medicine for the treatment of neck and lower back pain, fluoroscopic spinal injections and both diagnostic and interventional musculoskeletal ultrasound
