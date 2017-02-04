RI Ranked 29th in US for Doctors

Rhode Island is ranked in the middle of the pack when it comes to being one of the best states for doctors.

According to a study done by Zippia, Rhode Island is the 29th best state in the country for doctors.

"Doctors are one of the most highly respected jobs in America. Additionally, a significant number of people work as doctors in every state in the union — it’s not like they are all just concentrated in California or the South," said Zippia

Rhode Island’s average salary for doctors is $194,090 with a starting salary of $89,130.

The Rankings

Rhode Island ranks 29th behind Wyoming and Nebraska who rank 27th and 28th respectively. Rhode Island is ranked ahead of Montana and Washington, who rank 30th and 31st respectively.

Georgia is ranked as the best state for doctors, paying a salary of $260,370. Pennsylvania is ranked as the worst state for doctors, paying a salary of $170,970.

See the full rankings in the map below.

The Method

in order to find out the best states for doctors in America Zippia needed to figure out where the jobs are and how well doctors get paid. This led to the following criteria taken from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s Occupational Employment Statistics for 2015:

Location quotient. A measure of how common a job is a given state.

Average annual salary.

Average annual salary for entry level work.

Average annual salary for experienced professionals.

To make all the salary numbers more apples to apples across states, they compared the salary data relative to the state’s cost of living.

Applying this standardization allowed them to account for that fact that it costs more to live in certain in states. For example, the average salary for doctors in California is $199,200 and the average salary in Illinois is $185,190, but the Illinois salary actually goes further in paying for life’s essentials.

In order to develop and overall ranking, they ranked each state for each criteria from 1 to 50 where 1 was the best.

Zippia then averaged all the rankings for a state into a Job Score with the state having the lowest overall Job Score earning the distinction of being the best state for doctors in America.

