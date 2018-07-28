RI Health Director Alexander-Scott Issues Statement on RI Hospital Work Stoppage

Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott has issued a statement regarding the work stoppage at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The work stoppage began on Monday, July 23 and came to an end on Friday, July 27.

Read the Statement Below:

"As a part of our commitment to patient safety, Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) staff were at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital day and night throughout this week. We were at the hospitals again this afternoon to monitor the transition back from the replacement healthcare workers to the facilities’ regular healthcare workers. We will remain actively engaged with the hospitals throughout the weekend, assessing the return to normal operations. Current indications are that this work stoppage concluded without any major patient care incidents. This was the result of the vigilance and persistence of staff at RIDOH before the strike and throughout, the flexibility and cooperation of the leadership of the other Rhode Island hospitals, and the tremendous dedication of the healthcare providers throughout the state this week.

It is in the interest of patients, other healthcare facilities and providers, and the healthcare system as a whole for Lifespan and the local United Nurses & Allied Professionals (UNAP) chapter to come together and arrive at a resolution to this labor dispute so that we can all ensure the safety of patients and the quality of care long-term."

RI Dept. of Health, RI Hospital Consent Agreement - June 2018

