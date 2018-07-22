RI Foundation Awards Nearly $34K in Grants to 16 Medical Research Projects

The Rhode Island Foundation is awarding almost $340,000 in seed funding to 16 medical research projects.

The grants are designed to help early-career researchers advance projects to the point where they can compete for national funding.

“We are grateful that our generous donors provide the crucial source of seed funding that enables local researchers to purse promising medical advances. Our hope is that their successes will bring about healthier lives as well as a healthier economy,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president, and CEO.

The Grants

A review panel made up of scientists and physicians assisted the Foundation in reviewing the proposals.

Among the proposals that received funding are a Miriam Hospital project that will look at improving the quality of life for people with chronic Lyme disease and a University of Rhode Island proposal that will examine the effect that introducing healthy diets have on people with type 2 diabetes.

Bradley Hospital, Brown University, Rhode Island College, Rhode Island Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital also received grants.

With this latest round of funding, the Foundation has awarded nearly $2.5 million in local medical research projects since 2008.

