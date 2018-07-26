RI Dept. of Health Warns of Blue-Green Algae in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH ), as well as the Department of Environmental Management, are advising people to avoid Roosevelt Lake and Mashapaug Pond due to blue-green algae blooms.

“All recreation, including swimming, fishing, boating, and kayaking, should be avoided. People also should not ingest water or eat fish from Roosevelt Lake and Mashapaug Pond. Pets can also be affected by exposure to the algal toxins and thus owners should not allow pets to drink or swim in the water. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice,” said RIDOH in their press release.

The department of health adds that, “It is possible that blue-green algae blooms may be affecting other waterbodies in Rhode Island.”

Coming in Contact With Blue-Green Algae

Skin contact with water containing blue-green algae commonly causes irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and/or throat. Common health effects associated with ingesting water containing algal toxins include stomach ache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Rarer health effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage.

Young children and pets are at a particular risk for health effects associated with algal toxins. People who have had contact with these ponds and experience those symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

If you come into contact with the water, rinse your skin with clean water as soon as possible and, when you get home, take a shower and wash your clothes.

Similarly, if your pet comes into contact with the water, immediately wash your pet with clean water. Do not let the animal lick algae off its fur. Call a veterinarian if your animal shows any symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning, including loss of energy, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, or any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day or so after being in contact with water.

People are cautioned that toxins may persist in the water after the blue-green algae bloom is no longer visible.

