RI Dept. of Health Recommends Closure of Conimicut Point Beach Due to Bacteria

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH ) has recommended the closing Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick due to high bacteria counts.

This comes after Camp Grosvenor beach in North Kingstown, Camp Hoffman in Kingston and Kent County YMCA Lower Pond in Warwick remain closed for swimming.

“RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change on a daily basis,” says the Department of Health in their press release.

Previous Beach Closures

Earlier this summer, RIDOH recommended the closures of Oakland Beach in Warwick, Ninigret Pond in Charlestown, Camp Watmough’s Beach in Glocester and Briar Point Beach in Coventry.

“When a beach closure is recommended, water quality analysis is conducted by RIDOH's laboratory or a state-certified laboratory. The status of a beach may change daily,” said RIDOH in their press release at the time.

