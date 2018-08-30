NEW: West Nile Virus Found in More RI Communities

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Thursday that West Nile Virus (WNV) was found in test results from mosquito traps set in Central Falls, Cranston, and Tiverton.

According to the DEM, since July 31, eight mosquito samples from six communities – the three mentioned above plus Pawtucket, Providence, and Warren – have tested positive for WNV. Four samples have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) to date.

“These findings are not unexpected. Regional data suggest this is a higher-than-normal risk year for WNV. Last week Massachusetts raised the risk level from low to moderate statewide, and Connecticut officials also have recently advised residents of increased WNV activity. Late summer-early fall always is the peak season for human risk, so it’s especially important now to take precautions if you go outside," said Alan Gettman, state Mosquito Abatement Coordinator.

The three positive findings came from 34 mosquito traps set by DEM staff on August 20 and tested at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) State Health Laboratories.

The remaining 135 samples from the 34 traps set August 20 tested negative for WNV and EEE.

Personal Protection

The RI DEM advises people to take the following precautions:

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (at least 20% strength), picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol.

Minimize outdoor activity at dawn and at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Put insect netting over strollers and playpens.

Wear long sleeves and long pants whenever possible, particularly if you are outdoors during dawn and dusk.

Remove anything around your house and yard that collects water; just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage, and repair holes in window screens.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week, and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Horses are particularly susceptible to WNV and EEE. Horse owners are advised to vaccinate their animals early in the season and practice the following:

Remove or cover areas where standing water can collect.

Avoid putting animals outside at dawn, dusk, or during the night when mosquitoes are most active.

Insect-proof facilities where possible and use approved repellants frequently.

Monitor animals for symptoms of fever and/or neurological signs (such as stumbling, moodiness, loss of appetite) and report all suspicious cases to a veterinarian immediately. If you are unsure if your horse is properly vaccinated you should consult with your veterinarian.

