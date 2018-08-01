Parasite Concern: Nationwide USDA Recall Issued for Dozens of Products Tied to Salads & Wraps

The USDA's Food and Safety Inspection Service has issued a warning over salads and wraps containing pork, beef, and poultry salad due to concerns of contamination with parasites.

The products were distributed by Caito Foods, an Indiana-based company, and sold in stores nationwide including Trader Joe's, Walgreens, and Kroger. The recall concerns the wraps' romaine lettuce, which is supplied by Fresh Express.

Affected items include Fresh Garden Highway brand prepackaged salads, Good and Delish brand prepackaged salads, Boar's Head brand prepackaged salads, Trader Joe's brand prepackaged salads and wraps, Good to Go! brand taco salads, and more.

The products were distributed across the country, and bear the establishment number “EST. 39985 or P-39985” inside or near the USDA mark of inspection. They were produced between July 15 to 18, 2018, with the either “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 18 through July 23, 2018, according to the USDA.

The parasite, cyclospora, causes gastrointestinal illness when ingested.

Consumers who have the wraps are encouraged to throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

