Hasbro Children’s Hospital Names Luks Pediatric Surgeon-in-Chief

Hasbro Children’s Hospital named Francois Luks, M.D., pediatric surgeon-in-chief and division chief of pediatric surgery.

“Dr. Luks has been an esteemed member of the surgical staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital for more than 20 years and we are very pleased and fortunate to have him permanently fill these two vital roles,” said Margaret M. Van Bree, MHA, DrPH, president, Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Luks succeeds Thomas F. Tracy, Jr., M.D., who served as Hasbro Children’s Hospital pediatric surgeon-in-chief in addition to his role as senior vice president of medical affairs at The Miriam Hospital.

Francois Luks

Luks served as director for trauma in Hasbro Children’s pediatric intensive care unit from 1995 to 2010 and subsequently as director of trauma for the hospital.

He has served on and led over a dozen standing and ad-hoc committees at Hasbro Children’s, ranging from chairing the pediatric trauma patient care committee to participate in those addressing broader hospital community issues, such as the medical executive committee at Rhode Island Hospital and the Hasbro Children’s Hospital advisory committee.

Luks also served as attending surgeon at Morton Hospital in Taunton and Boston’s New England Medical Center, now Tufts Medical Center, and most recently at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.

He has over 120 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters and almost 200 abstracts.

He is associate editor of the journal Fetal Diagnosis & Therapy.

Luks has served the Alpert Medical School of Brown University for his entire 20-plus years in Providence, currently as director of the program in fetal medicine, and professor of surgery, pediatrics and obstetrics, and gynecology.

Luks earned his bachelor’s degree from Rijksuniversitair Centrum Antwerpen, his medical degree from Universitaire Instelling Antwerpen, and his Ph.D. in medical sciences from Catholic University Leuven, all in his native Belgium.

He completed his residency in general surgery at Catholic Medical Center of Brooklyn and Queens, then a residency in pediatric surgery at Hospital Ste-Justine in Montreal.

