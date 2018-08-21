Gopalakrishnan Named Chief Medical Officer at Kent Hospital

Care New England has named Paari Gopalakrishnan, MD, MBA, as the new chief medical officer for Kent Hospital and medical director for Integra Community Care Network.

“As the new chief medical officer at Kent Hospital, I am looking forward to returning to an institution that has already been an important part of my career in health care. This new opportunity will afford me the chance to further guide Kent as it continues its journey towards excellence, while providing high-quality patient care to the community who looks to this hospital for their services,” said Gopalakrishnan.

He will begin on November 26, 2018.

About Gopalakrishnan

Gopalakrishnan comes to Kent Hospital after most recently serving as chief, Division of Hospitalist Medicine at Greenville Health System in Greenville, SC.

He also served as clinical assistant professor, University of South Carolina School of Medicine – Greenville.

There, he led a rapidly growing division encompassing acute-care hospitalist medicine, post-acute care medicine, section of inpatient psychiatry, and point of care ultrasound.

Prior to his time at Greenville Health System, Dr. Gopalakrishnan served as the director of the inpatient medical group (hospitalists) at Kent Hospital from 2009 to 2015.

Gopalakrishnan received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed his internal medicine residency at Brown University. He received his MBA with honors from Bryant University.

