Former Providence Physicians Group Employee Indicted on Extortion Charges
Thursday, August 17, 2017
Randy Lutz, 35, of Providence, a former employee of a non-profit physicians group located in Providence, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on charges that he allegedly demanded $25,000 in extortion payments for the return of digital media devices onto which he downloaded and took home private patient data and employee data belonging to the physicians group, without the knowledge and authorization of the physicians group.
Read the Indictment HERE
The Incident
It is alleged in the indictment that Lutz’s extortion demands were made in a series of emails, text messages and telephone calls to executives, board members and employees of the physicians' group after his employment with the physicians' group was terminated on May 3, 2017.
On July 20, 2017, during an investigation by the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office into this matter, FBI agents and FBI Task Force officers executed a court authorized search of Lutz’s residence. During the search, several thumb drives, a laptop, and cell phone were seized. Some of the devices allegedly contained private patient data and employee data belonging to the physicians' group.
According to information presented to the court, it is alleged that after the search of Lutz’s residence was completed and members of law enforcement left the residence, Lutz telephoned an officer of the physicians' group and emailed a high-ranking officer at Lifespan to further discuss the matter.
Lutz was charged in this matter by way of a federal criminal complaint on July 24, 2017.
