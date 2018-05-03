Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center 1st to Use Twiage Technology to Communicate with EMS

Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center are the first hospitals in Rhode Island to use a new technology called Twiage that allows first responders to send information about the patients status, symptoms, and needed care to a hospital before they arrive.

“We are proud to be the first hospitals in Rhode Island to utilize Twiage. By embracing this innovation, we are ensuring patients get diagnosed and treated more quickly, which can make a tremendous difference in both outcomes and a patient’s experience,” said Dr. John Jardine, EMS Director for CharterCARE.

Nine cities and towns in Rhode Island have already trained their EMS professionals to utilize Twiage and those rescue teams are using the technology to better communicate with the Emergency Departments at both CharterCARE hospitals.

Twiage

With the Twiage app, EMS teams can send videos or photos of patients and information like symptoms, medications, or tests like an EKG performed on the rescue.

All of this information can help the Emergency Department team better assess needs while preparing for the patient’s arrival. Twiage also allows EMS professionals to provide accurate GPS tracking of their vehicle so hospitals have a more accurate idea of arrival time.

Armed with this information in advance, staff in the Emergency Department can map out a course of action for patients before their arrival.

The information is then transmitted back to the paramedic through the app, which reduces time in the Emergency Room waiting area and introduces the patient more quickly to direct care.

This can be especially important when a patient is exhibiting symptoms of a stroke or similar condition where immediate care is critical.

Twiage is a secure, HIPAA-compliant web app.

Once the EMS team arrives at the Emergency Department, the patient’s medical information is deleted from the rescue teams’ app and becomes irretrievable.

